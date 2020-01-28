Today
Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Road, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Ready for Kindergarten Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 2-5.
American Red Cross blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Supportive Singles, 5:30 p.m., Wooden Windmill, 1155 S. Broad St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group, 6 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, contact Tammy Flittie at 402-9814-0140 or Marlene Mullally at 402-727-9139.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Toasty Technology, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont.
Epilepsy support group, 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room. The adult-only group is focused on learning, coping and living with epilepsy. There is no cost to attend. For more information, call 402-727-3439.
Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. A public comment period will begin at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Wednesday
American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont High School. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Midland University’s Hopkins Arena, Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Get Your Tech On, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 9-13.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Eagles 200 Auxiliary meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, First Lutheran Church, Fremont.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 3-10.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Opening of “Working,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. The action during the musical takes place at the present time in numerous places of employment. The production will continue through Feb. 2. Tickets are $15, or $12 for students and seniors. Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members will be admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit www.midlandu.edu/tickets or call the Midland box office between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 402-941-6399.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.