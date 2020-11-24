Tuesday calendar

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Thursday

Virtual tree lighting ceremony, 7 p.m., The Durham Museum’s website and Facebook page. Everyone is invited to tune in to watch The Durham Museum’s 40-foot-tall Christmas tree come aglow for the holiday season. This 20-minute program will feature musical performances, a greeting from Santa and the countdown to the lighting of the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree – all from the comfort of your couch.