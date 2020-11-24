Tuesday calendar

Today
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group, 6 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, contact Tammy Flittie at 402-9814-0140 or Marlene Mullally at 402-727-9139.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Public comment will begin at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Wednesday
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Virtual tree lighting ceremony, 7 p.m., The Durham Museum’s website and Facebook page. Everyone is invited to tune in to watch The Durham Museum’s 40-foot-tall Christmas tree come aglow for the holiday season. This 20-minute program will feature musical performances, a greeting from Santa and the countdown to the lighting of the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree – all from the comfort of your couch.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.