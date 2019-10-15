Today
Blood pressure screenings, 8:30-10 a.m., Fremont Mall main entrance. The free screenings are provided by Methodist Fremont Health.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Ready for Kindergarten Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 2-5.
Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., Gambino’s Pizza, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Business Improvement District 1 Committee meeting, noon, Grace Church’s second-floor Kenya Room, 109 E. Sixth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Chess Club, 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
All Ages Upcycling, 6-7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Ball in the House, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. This concert is part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. Ball in the House is a R&B/Soul/Pop a cappella group that has been entertaining audiences of all ages for over 18 years. A single adult FMES membership is $50 and family memberships are $110. Students may purchase a membership for $25. Memberships may be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org or at the door. Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Novel Ideas Book Club, 7-8 p.m., Wine Experience, 415 N. Main St., Fremont.
WednesdayU.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Get Your Tech On, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 9-13.
11th Annual Canned Food Drive & Soup Supper, 5-7:30 p.m., Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church, 1693 County Road 17, rural Fremont. Everyone is invited to enjoy a free homemade soup supper as the church collects canned goods for the Life House Pantry in Fremont. If you don’t have any canned goods, a freewill offering will be taken to support the work of the church’s Russian missionaries. There also will be a quilt raffle and a craft sale.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Grief Share, 6:30-8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church and School chapel (east side of building), 1546 N. Luther Road, Fremont. For more information, call 402-721-5536.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
ThursdayAlcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Third Thursday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Area Art Association. The cost is $12 per person. Luncheon reservations are requested no later than Oct. 15 by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., North Bend City Auditorium. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Friends of Fremont Area Parks meeting, noon, Fremont City Auditorium. The meeting is open to the public.
Grand opening celebration, 3-6 p.m., Edward Jones office, 1156 E. 16th St., Fremont.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 3-10.
Fremont Pumpkin Derby, 5 p.m., Grace Church, 109 E. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. and the pumpkin races begin at 5 p.m. Rules are available on the church’s Facebook page.
Halloween Hysteria, 5-7 p.m., downtown Fremont. The event will feature trick or treating at participating downtown businesses, a children’s costume contest, face painting with Halloween story time, haunted walk through at Don Peterson & Associates, and Haunted Bank for Kids at First National Bank. All of the activities are free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
WinItBack TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.