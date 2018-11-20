Today
Irv’s Deli Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 345 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 12:30-6:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.redcrossblood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
Supportive Singles, 12:30 p.m., L.A. Fireproof Door Co., 325 N. Main St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
After School Chess, 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. Kids of all ages are invited to the library to learn how to play chess.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Understanding Hearts suicide support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Dunklau Room, Methodist Fremont Health. For more information, call Sandy Olson at 402-727-4847.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Wednesday
Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
FREEmont Community Skate, 1-3 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA’s Sidner Ice Arena. Skates and ice time are free to all children in K-12 grades, but children should bring money if they wish to purchase anything from the concession stand. For more information, contact Nate Schwanke at 402-727-2630 or via email at nate.schwanke@fremontne.gov.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Midland University Dining Hall, 940 E. Ninth St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome to attend the free dinner.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.