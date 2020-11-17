Tuesday calendar

U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop off, 5-7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Fremont. A curbside drop off will take place for the gift-filled shoeboxes. Donors can fill the boxes with school and hygiene supplies and toys. More information about Operation Christmas Child is available by contacting Young at dovescove16@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group, 1-2 p.m., meeting room east of Fremont Friendship Center’s main entrance, 1730 W. 16th St. Chris Leaver will present “Navigating Finances As Circumstances Change.” Everyone should bring a mask to wear. To RSVP, email parkinsonsupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611.