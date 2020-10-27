Tuesday calendar

Today
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
“Discoveries of the Forte’ Piano,” 10:30 a.m., Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St. The program is from Humanities of Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Those 60 or better are welcome to attend. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, call the center at 402-727-2815.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business.
Nebraska Department of Transportation public information open house, 4-6 p.m., North Bend Auditorium, 741 N. Main St. The open house is regarding the proposed improvements to Nebraska Highway 79 in Dodge County. Personnel from NDOT will be present to answer questions and receive comments. Information regarding the proposed project will be made available on the NDOT website at www.dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects/ by clicking on the “North Bend – US-30” link.
Utility and Infrastructure Board, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Methodist Fremont Health’s drive-thru trick-or-treat, 5-7 p.m., Methodist Physicians Clinic, 2540 N. Healthy Way, Fremont. Kids and their families are invited to put on their costumes and pull up in their car to receive prepackaged trick-or-treat bags for the kids in the car. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, each adult woman over the age of 19 will receive a treat bag exclusive to them. Women do not need to bring trick-or-treaters to receive the women’s treat bag. This event is free and open to the public. All participants must come in a vehicle; no walk-ups will be permitted.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Supportive Singles, 5:30 p.m., Senor Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 1680 E. 23rd St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group, 6 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, contact Tammy Flittie at 402-9814-0140 or Marlene Mullally at 402-727-9139.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Epilepsy support group, 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room. The adult-only group is focused on learning, coping and living with epilepsy. There is no cost to attend. For more information, call 402-727-3439.
Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Public comment will begin at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Wednesday
Donuts for Donations, 7:30-9:30 a.m., Fremont Area United Way, 445 E. First St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to this drive-thru fundraiser of coffee and donuts for United Way’s 2021 campaign. Those attending also are asked to bring a food or hygiene product donation. Donations also can be made by texting FREMONTUW to 41444 or go to www.fremontunitedway.org.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Eagles Aerie 200 and Eagles Auxiliary 200 joint meeting, 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
