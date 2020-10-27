Tuesday calendar

Today

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

“Discoveries of the Forte’ Piano,” 10:30 a.m., Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St. The program is from Humanities of Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Those 60 or better are welcome to attend. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, call the center at 402-727-2815.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business.

Nebraska Department of Transportation public information open house, 4-6 p.m., North Bend Auditorium, 741 N. Main St. The open house is regarding the proposed improvements to Nebraska Highway 79 in Dodge County. Personnel from NDOT will be present to answer questions and receive comments. Information regarding the proposed project will be made available on the NDOT website at www.dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects/ by clicking on the “North Bend – US-30” link.

Utility and Infrastructure Board, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.