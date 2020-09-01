Tuesday calendar

Today
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., San Ann’a Pizza & Mexican, 1945 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Business After Hours, 4-6 p.m., Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. Masks are encouraged.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Wednesday
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome.
Fremont Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont. All area classic car, truck and motorcycle owners are invited to attend.
Housing study listening session, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, 106 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs. During the meetings, members of the community will have the chance to discuss current and future housing needs for the study, which is set to be finished and published this fall. Participants are asked to socially distance and wear masks.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Housing study listening session, 7-8 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 110 E. 13th St., North Bend. During the meetings, members of the community will have the chance to discuss current and future housing needs for the study, which is set to be finished and published this fall. Participants are asked to socially distance and wear masks.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, John C. Fremont Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
Housing study listening session, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., During the meetings, members of the community will have the chance to discuss current and future housing needs for the study, which is set to be finished and published this fall. Participants are asked to socially distance and wear masks.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Concert in the Park series featuring Lemon Fresh Day, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, 101 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The concert is free for all ages. Everyone is encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. There will be food vendors on site.
Housing study listening session, 7-8 p.m., Scribner Community Center, 530 Main St., Scribner. During the meetings, members of the community will have the chance to discuss current and future housing needs for the study, which is set to be finished and published this fall. Participants are asked to socially distance and wear masks.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
