Tuesday calendar

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, John C. Fremont Park.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.

Housing study listening session, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., During the meetings, members of the community will have the chance to discuss current and future housing needs for the study, which is set to be finished and published this fall. Participants are asked to socially distance and wear masks.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Concert in the Park series featuring Lemon Fresh Day, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, 101 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The concert is free for all ages. Everyone is encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. There will be food vendors on site.