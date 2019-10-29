Today
PB & J Welding Supply ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 2635 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Ready for Kindergarten Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 2-5.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Chess Club, 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont.
Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Public comment time is at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Wednesday
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Get Your Tech On, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 9-13.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Trunk or Treat, 6-7:30 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Decorated vehicles will line Linden Avenue next to the church. There also will be games. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served while they last.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, First Lutheran Church, Fremont.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 3-10.
Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Diers Ford, 2445 N. Broad St., Fremont. There will be free hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks for kids in costume.
Fall Festival, 5-8:30 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave. Everyone is invited to dress in costume for the festival, which includes candy, a hot dog dinner, indoor and outdoor games, bouncy houses and prizes. Kids can enter to win either a boy’s bike or a girl’s bike. There is no cost to attend or enter.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hallelujah Festival, 5:30-8 p.m., Full Life Church’s north parking lot, 2380 Seaton Ave., Fremont. Visitors are invited to walk through the line-up of decorated trunks and fill their bag with candy, and hang out on the hay bales while enjoying a hot dog and s’mores. There also will be games and activities for all ages. Everyone is welcome to the free community event.
Halloween Bash, 5:30-8 p.m., StoneBridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. Everyone is invited to stop in for free candy, caramel apples, hot cocoa and cider.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.