Today
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium. To make an appointment for the blood drive honoring Marilyn Hammang, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or download our Blood Donor App and use sponsor code FremontAuditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Supportive Singles, 12:30 p.m., San Ann’a, 1945 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
After School Chess, 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. Kids of all ages are invited to the library to learn how to play chess.
First State Bank & Trust Business After Hours, 4-6 p.m., 1005 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Public information open house meeting for the Fremont Southeast Beltway project, 5-7 p.m., Fremont Learning Center – Lenihan Gym, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The open house meeting will present information regarding changes to the project. Personnel from the Nebraska Department of Transportation will be present to answer questions and receive comments.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Christmas open house, 7-9 p.m., The May Museum, 1643 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. All of the museum’s rooms will be decorated, including 12 trees adorned with a variety of ornaments. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Wednesday
Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Santa’s Village, 4:30-7:30 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. There will be professional pictures with Santa. Personal cameras also are welcome. The event also will feature cookies and cocoa, live entertainment and live reindeer.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Christmas Candlelight Tour of Homes, 5:30-8 p.m., five Fremont homes. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Interiors Plus in the Kollmeyer Passageway, 408 N. Main St., in Fremont. Proceeds will benefit the Heartland Family Service Jefferson House.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
WinItBack, the TEA (Taxed Enough Already) Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Dunklau Gardens Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.