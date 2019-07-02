Today
American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza, third floor, Room 3. All blood types are needed. To schedule an appointment, call Jill at 402-727-3439 or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter FremontHospital.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., Bella’s Diner, 515 N. Broad St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
WednesdayDodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Summer Block Party, 4-8 p.m., Full Life Church, 2380 Seaton Ave., Fremont. This event will include inflatables and obstacles for children of all ages, a dunk tank, music, yard games, summer treats and more. Bring a lawn chair to have a front-row seat to the annual Fremont fireworks display.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Party in the Park, 6 p.m., Oakland City Park. The annual celebration will include bounce houses, games, food, a beer garden, and fireworks at dusk.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Legge Lake, near North Bend.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., West Shores, near Waterloo.
ThursdayFourth of July celebration, Hooper. Activities will include a fun run, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, car show, Bubble Paws for a Cause Walk, softball tournament, coin dive, miniature golf, bounce house, kiddie water fights, parade, pie and ice cream social, FFA labor auction, beer garden, live music and fireworks.
Fourth of July celebration, West Point. The event will include a run/walk, sand volleyball tournament, children’s inflatables, barbecue, bingo and fireworks display.
Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration, Wahoo. The event will include a kids’ parade, old-fashioned games at Smith Park, Wahoo Plowboys vintage baseball game in the evening, and fireworks over Lake Wanahoo at 10 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.