Tuesday calendar

TodayAlcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hormel Retirees, noon, Hormel Union Hall, Fremont. Bingo will be played after lunch. For more information, call 402-721-5363.
Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group, 5:30 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, second floor library, 749 E. 29th St. For more information, contact Mary Atkinson at mary.atkinson@kindredhospicecare.com or 402-397-0990.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
WednesdayDodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Ridge Cemetery Association meeting, noon, Fremont Municipal Building’s second-floor conference room, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
ThursdayAlcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Kentucky Fried Chicken, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fremont Area Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza, third floor, Room 5. This support group exists to provide friendship, understanding and hope to those going through the natural grieving process following the death of a child.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.