Tuesday calendar

ThursdayAlcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Kentucky Fried Chicken, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.