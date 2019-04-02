Today
Miller Hall ground breaking ceremony, 9 a.m., Midland University, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., Gringo’s Cantina, 1950 N. Bell St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
After School Chess, 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. Kids of all ages are invited to the library to learn how to play chess.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Wednesday
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Fremont Newcomers Coffee, 9:30 a.m., Pathfinder Place, 3010 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Visitors are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu will include pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, salad, bread and coffee. The cost is $8 plus tax for a full meal and $4.50 plus tax for a half meal. Carryout meals are available. Desserts will be $1 each. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Dunklau Gardens Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.