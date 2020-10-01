Tuesday's DCHS vote underscores divide among council, council members say

“That leadership can either come from the mayor or the city administrator, but right now we’re not getting any leadership from anyone,” he said.

Jensen agreed that division among council members was present. He said there have been instances where he believed council members had difficulty voting across the line on issues.

“I think there are people on council that have an agenda,” he said. “What it is, I won’t say, know or ask, but I think they come in with an agenda.”

Jensen added that he has tried to enter discussion from an objective point of view.

“I’ll do what I think is the best on every item for the people in my ward in particular and the citizens of Fremont in general,” he said. “That’s what I try to do and I hope that’s what the rest of the council tries to do.”

Jensen is not currently up for re-election and won’t be until 2022. However, the makeup of the city council will change significantly following the Nov. 3 general election.

Councilmembers Linda McClain and Matt Bechtel will both leave an empty seat for their respective wards, meaning new council members will fill their seats.