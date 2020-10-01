Tuesday's DCHS vote underscores divide among council, council members say

A contentious vote to disband the Animal Control Advisory Board and forward its findings on potential contract violations to the city of Fremont’s legal counsel for further action underscored division among Fremont City Council, according to some council members.
The Tuesday vote, introduced by Councilmember Mark Legband, passed on a 5-3 vote. Councilmembers Glen Ellis, Susan Jacobus and Brad Yerger voted in opposition of the motion.
The advisory board was formed in early May following a special Fremont City Council meeting looking into citizen complaints regarding the services provided under the city’s animal control contract.
Throughout the following four months, the board found a number of contract violations related to Dodge County Humane Society’s contract with the city of Fremont.
Those violations ranged from failure to report stray animals to the Fremont Police Department for tickets to inaccurate, hand-written monthly reports from DCHS that were meant to track intake and outtake and euthanasias.
In opening discussion, Legband acknowledged these violations and said it was time for the council to take action by handing those findings to legal counsel for possible action.
“I’m not saying that I’m for or against this, but what I’m saying is that any other way of trying to do this is reckless, forgets due process and subjects the city to potential litigation,” Legband said during the meeting.
A contentious vote
As one of the dissenting votes on the motion, Ellis said the approach council took on the investigation pushed the matter out of council’s hands and away from the public eye.
“We, as a council, are in charge of legal,” he said to the Tribune. “Not the other way around.”
Ellis said the approach runs counter to how the council should make its decisions.
“We as a legislative branch should be making the decisions,” he said. “That’s where we went wrong.”
Councilmember Mark Jensen said he believed the council took the right course of action during the Tuesday vote, though he was disappointed in the way it occurred.
Jensen likened the process to the 14 months he dedicated to collecting signatures in Dodge County for a medical marijuana ballot initiative that initially succeeded, but was eventually invalidated by the Nebraska Supreme Court.
“I’ve got absolutely no appetite for watching that happen again,” he said.
Jensen agreed that action must be taken to address the violations outlined in the advisory board’s findings, but he said the process can’t be rushed.
“We have to take the time it takes to make those steps stick,” he said.
Jensen visited the last animal control board meeting and said it was nearly as contentious as the city council meeting held on Tuesday.
“It’s time to take it off their table and put it back onto ours and to make sure that this is done legally and properly,” he said.
Legband said he was happy to see the matter move on to legal counsel. He said the advisory board did a “great job” and found deficiencies in DCHS’s contract with the city.
He said the process was a step in the right direction to ultimately find a solution regarding the investigation.
“Just like the contract says, we can’t just say we’re ripping up the contract,” Legband said. “We have to do the due process with the humane society.”
Legband said he wanted to see the issue done properly so that steps are taken to protect the city from any potential litigation.
“We need to be very careful, follow the due process and do it the right way,” he said. “That’s all I’m saying. Let’s do it the right way.”
Due process
Ellis said the motion passed during Tuesday’s meeting was “ambiguous” in its instruction to legal counsel.
With no directive or timeline given to counsel on how quickly information should be gathered and presented, Ellis said the motion offered little structure moving forward.
“It was simply just Legband’s motion to send the motion to the law firm,” he said. “There was nothing. There was no teeth there. Nothing.”
Jensen said he spoke with legal counsel on Wednesday and reiterated that this issue can not be allowed to die.
“This has to happen, but it has to happen correctly,” he said. “They were in agreement.”
Jensen said the advisory board never had the authority to compel testimony or receive documents. Council, on the other hand, carries that authority.
“We’ll watch legal the same way we watch everybody else to make sure things happen correctly,” he said.
Legband acknowledged that his motion did not include a set timeline for the city’s legal counsel to provide DCHS with a letter regarding the violations found by the advisory board.
He said he hoped counsel would be able to provide the letter to city council members during their next meeting in two weeks.
“I want to move forward with this, too,” Legband said. “I, and the rest of the council, are just trying to do it the legal way.”
City Attorney Travis Jacott provided a statement to the Tribune regarding the timeline of the investigation, saying “we will review the report, relevant documentation and animal control contract and then will render a legal opinion and recommendation to council.”
A split among council
The vote on Tuesday’s item was representative of a split among council members, according to Ellis. He said that divide has only become more fractured due to a lack of leadership from city administration.
Ellis said City Administrator Brian Newton should be bringing council members together daily to discuss incoming items on the agenda.
“... That’s not happening,” he said.
Ellis submitted an item calling for the termination of the city’s contract with DCHS the same day Legband’s motion appeared on the city council agenda.
That was the first time Ellis said he ever knew about Legband’s motion.
“Our city administrator should have gotten both of us together to come up with a solution, but our city administrator didn’t,” Ellis said.
Newton said the city handles multiple multi-million-dollar contracts each year. He said the only way those contracts work is through constant communication with vendors to handle any issues.
“We’ve been meeting with Dodge County for years working through issues,” he said. “It takes a lot of work. We do work hard to try to maintain a good relationship.”
Ellis said the city council will continue to act as a fragmented council until there is stronger leadership within that position.
“That leadership can either come from the mayor or the city administrator, but right now we’re not getting any leadership from anyone,” he said.
Jensen agreed that division among council members was present. He said there have been instances where he believed council members had difficulty voting across the line on issues.
“I think there are people on council that have an agenda,” he said. “What it is, I won’t say, know or ask, but I think they come in with an agenda.”
Jensen added that he has tried to enter discussion from an objective point of view.
“I’ll do what I think is the best on every item for the people in my ward in particular and the citizens of Fremont in general,” he said. “That’s what I try to do and I hope that’s what the rest of the council tries to do.”
Jensen is not currently up for re-election and won’t be until 2022. However, the makeup of the city council will change significantly following the Nov. 3 general election.
Councilmembers Linda McClain and Matt Bechtel will both leave an empty seat for their respective wards, meaning new council members will fill their seats.
Additionally, Mayor Scott Getzschman will step down after a decade holding the role, opening the spot for mayoral candidates Joey Spellerberg or Glen Ellis to fill the seat.
Jensen said he doesn’t expect any division among council members to change until the general election.
“Things are going to change,” he said. “I think that might be part of this.”
Legband agreed that the council was fractured in some decisions, but he said he was unsure how the issue could be remedied.
He said there are five council members who are willing to compromise on issues. The remaining three, which include Ellis and Councilmembers Brad Yerger and Susan Jacobus, are typically the group asking for compromise, Legband said.
“Most of the time it’s three people asking five to compromise,” he said. “Sometimes the three have to be willing to compromise themselves and they have not been willing to compromise.”
Legband said he hopes the rift among council members will close over the next two months as new faces fill the open seats.
“I’m really looking forward to that,” he said. “I hope we can get this done. It will be interesting, for sure.”
Moving forward
Ellis said the process approved through Tuesday’s vote would allow counsel to forward recommendations to DCHS on how it must rectify the breaches made in its contract with the city.
That approach doesn’t carry much weight for Ellis based on the numerous violations outlined in the advisory board’s findings.
“We can send them a letter and say ‘you need to do better,’ but they’ve already broken the law,” he said.
Jensen reiterated that the violations found in the DCHS contract are severe enough to warrant further action and said he understood the frustration from the public.
“A lot of the stories we heard [on Tuesday] are stories we’ve heard several times, but it’s time to move it forward and that’s what we’re all trying to do,” he said. “Some of us in different ways than others.”
Legband said he’s not involved in this issue to win votes or build his platform for city council over the remaining two years of his term. Instead, he said the welfare of animals in Fremont is his priority.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen down the road, but we have to do the things that are written in the contract through due process,” he said. “... All I am concerned about is finding a way to make sure that the animals are taken care of. It may take a little longer than what some people want, but let’s do this the right way and lets take care of the animals right.”
