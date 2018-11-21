For as long as Fremont Family YMCA Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Winn has worked at the organization, local families have been making the annual Turkey Trot a part of their Thanksgiving routine.
"I've been here 20 years and it's been here every year," he said. "That's what is great about the Turkey Trot is that over the years it has become a part of a lot of people's family tradition on Thanksgiving morning."
That tradition will continue this year as the YMCA is again set to host it's annual Turkey Trot 5-Mile Run, 2-Mile Run and 1-Mile Family Walk on Thanksgiving morning.
Along with providing local residents with a little exercise before they head home and enjoy plates of Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie -- the annual event also gives people another opportunity to enjoy the holiday with their families.
"People dress up in funny costumes and they all get a family Turkey Trot shirt so there is a lot of family photos taken--it's just a good family program every year," Winn said. "The one-mile family walk is huge with families specifically and then a lot of people do the two-mile run and your more experienced and competitive runners will do the five-mile."
While the Turkey Trot has become a tradition, that doesn't mean there haven't been a few changes over the years including a new route which was implemented in 2017.
The new route consists of runners and walkers starting on Lincoln Avenue in front of the Y, heading north to 16th Street, east down 16th Street toward Johnson Road, then heading south on Johnson Road and Crossing Military Avenue before turning around by the Fremont Middle School parking lot.
The new route was initiated because of safety concerns brought forward by Dodge County REACT, a group dedicated to safety, who helps direct traffic and keep runners safe during the event each year.
“The police department and REACT are OK with the new route, and REACT will continue to help us,” Winn told the Tribune in 2016. “REACT is a key component in helping us; without them, we wouldn’t be able to do the race on Thanksgiving morning.”
Another change this year is the addition of local race timing company Run Nebraska --which will be providing race timing and other support at the event.
"They'll do all the timing and will have the results--very accurately and quickly-- and give away some door prizes so we can get people in and out so they can go enjoy their Thanksgiving," Winn said.
The Turkey Trot will kick-off at 8:30 a.m. for five-milers and 8:35 for two milers and walkers. Runners can still register for the race -- with day-of registration being offered this year up until 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning for $35.
Walkers can also participate in the one-mile walk for free. Runners and walkers yet to register are not guaranteed a T-shirt.
Those with questions are asked to contact Program Director Brooke Eklund at 402-721-6952 or brooke@fremontfamilyymca.org.
Winn said that while poor weather has put a bit of a damper on past races -- the event still sees 350-400 runners and walkers annually.
"We still get a good turn out even with poor weather, but this year sounds likes it's going to be nice so we are excited," he said.
He also thanked YMCA staff and volunteers for their dedication to making the event a possibility year after year.
"It takes a lot of staff and volunteers to make this go off and every year we get people to give up a few hours on the morning of a holiday and come help out,' he said. "The YMCA is always very grateful of the people that give up time to come volunteer for us."