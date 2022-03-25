TV co-host to speak at St. Patrick's Parish Mission event

As he saw his father heal, Peter Herbeck began to discover the power of God.

Herbeck’s dad, Joe, was a tank commander with Patton’s Third Army during World War II and helped liberate Mauthausen Concentration Camp in Austria.

When he came home, Joe had a dimension of undiagnosed Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and battled alcoholism.

“He was never really was able to kick it,” his son said.

Joe Herbeck’s struggles were a source of pain to his family, but his life — and that of his son — would change in a dramatic way.

Today, Peter Herbeck is a frequent conference speaker, TV co-host and radio show host, who shares the Gospel and talks about life in the Holy Spirit.

In April, Herbeck will be the featured speaker during the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Lenten Parish Mission event.

The event is planned from 7-9 p.m. April 1 with check-in at 6:30 p.m. It continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (including lunch) April 2 with a healing service 7-9 p.m. Saturday. The event is open to the public. A freewill offering will be accepted.

Saturday meals (lunch, $10 and dinner $5) are optional. Free child care is available with registration. Register at stpatsfremont.org/conferences or call 402-721-6611.

“Hope in the Lord” is the theme of the event during which Herbeck will share his insights.

He’ll talk about what Scripture and the church teaches about hope.

And the difference it makes in people’s lives.

Herbeck is vice president and director of Missions for Renewal Ministries.

For 30 years, he’s traveled extensively in the United States, Canada, Africa and Eastern Europe training local churches in proclaiming the Gospel and ministering through the exercise of spiritual gifts.

Herbeck is the co-host of the weekly TV show, “The Choices We Face,” and host of the daily radio show, “Fire on the Earth.”

He authored a book titled, “When the Spirit Comes in Power,” and co-authored “When the Spirit Speaks, Touched by God’s Word,” with his wife, Debbie.

Regarding the event at St. Patrick’s, Herbeck cites a quote from Pope Benedict: “The one who hopes lives differently.”

“Hope has power to enable us to live in the freedom of sons and daughters of God in the midst of whatever circumstance we’re facing,” he said.

Herbeck believes there’s been a significant loss of hope and a great deal of discouragement during the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stress in the nations and with the war in Ukraine.

“These are troubling times and it’s causing people’s hearts to be troubled,” he said.

Yet Christ has much to say about how to effectively deal with a troubled heart.

“The Lord wants to give us real power, real grace to fulfill the promises that he gives his people about the help that he wants to provide,” Herbeck said.

He said the event is open to Catholics and non-Catholics.

“Anybody can come,” Herbeck said. “People who don’t even know God can come if they want, because they’re going to learn something about him.”

Herbeck believes people will benefit by attending.

“It has real potential to change your life for the better,” Herbeck said. “It has real potential to give you something you need.”

Herbeck’s own life began to change after a conversion experience in high school in a small, farming town in Minnesota. He was the second youngest of seven siblings in a Catholic family.

As a typical high school student, Herbeck said he was involved in sports and other activities and wasn’t paying much attention to his faith.

Then his older, married sister, Kathy Franta, became involved in a Bible study in her parish.

“She really came alive in her faith in a way that was not typical of our family or hardly anybody I knew in those days,” Herbeck said. “She lived as though she knew the Lord.”

Franta came home one weekend during a critical time. She said her Bible study group had been praying for Joe the previous week. Afterward, one of the men in the prayer group came up to her.

“I feel like God wants me to come and tell you: ‘God’s heard your prayers. He’s going to bring healing to your father. The Lord wants you to lean into his promises. Trust his promises,’” the man said.

Peter Herbeck hadn’t known anyone who talked like that in those days.

“We never had spiritual conversations like that, at least in my family,” he said.

Franta said the key was for all the family members to start seriously seeking God and to put him first.

“It started to happen with some of us and shortly after that we saw amazing events happen with my father,” Herbeck said. “He ended up getting sober within the next year and he was sober for the next 20 years of his life.”

Herbeck will share more details of the story during the conference, but noted the effect it had on him.

“It woke me up to the reality of how powerful and present God is,” Herbeck said. “There was so much I didn’t know and understand about what’s possible in this life in terms of faith and living with the Lord and living a dynamic faith that’s empowered by the Holy Spirit.”

This information is in the Bible and the church, he said, but a lot of people don’t pursue it.

“They don’t know what they’re missing,” Herbeck said. “There’s more – and the ‘more’ is really good and the ‘more’ makes a huge difference in life.”

Herbeck talks about parishes.

“Our parishes are meant to be vital communities of weak and broken people like me, who come to know Christ personally and live with a passion for him,” Herbeck said, adding, “Parishes are meant to be lighthouses of hope and grace and joy – and it’s all possible.”

Kate Casale, director of adult faith formation at St. Patrick’s, encourages the public to attend.

“This mission will challenge us to make Jesus present in our world by our lives and love for others,” Casale said. “Rooted in our identity as Christians, we must bring hope to a world that has lost its way and purpose in life. Peter Herbeck will inspire everyone seeking renewal to share the good news of Jesus Christ. And today, we need to hear the good news.”

