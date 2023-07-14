James Herriot faced a dilemma.

As a young veterinarian in Yorkshire Dales, England, James was working hard to get skeptical farmers there to trust him and what was modern medicine in the 1930s.

James had given a cow a clean bill of health right before farmer Dick Rudd bought it.

Now, the cow — affectionately named Strawberry — had a growing abscess in its throat that would eventually choke her.

Such is the plot of an episode of the PBS Masterpiece TV series “All Creatures Great and Small” – based on the books by iconic writer James Herriot, whose real name was James Wight.

I read these books a few years ago and loved them so I was happy when PBS launched the series in 2020. One of my favorite first season episodes features James as he tries to save Strawberry.

In this episode, James’ boss, Dr. Siegfried Farnon, forbids the young vet from performing what would be a risky and unheard of surgery on the cow.

Here’s the spoiler alert if you haven’t seen the episode: James’ love interest, Helen, and Siegfried’s brother, Tristan, who’s studying to be a vet, encourage James to proceed.

James performs the delicate operation and Strawberry is saved.

Dick and his family are grateful and Tristan excitedly praises James for performing a miracle of Biblical proportion.

“This is up there with the water into wine,” Tristan exclaims. “Up there with Lazarus, up there with the feeding of the 5,000.”

I was thrilled to hear the Biblical reference, something we don’t find in many TV shows today. I especially like the Lazarus reference since it seems most like James’ life-saving surgery.

We can find the account in the book of John, chapter 11.

Lazarus and his sisters, Martha and Mary, are friends of Jesus. The three siblings live in a village called Bethany.

When Lazarus becomes sick, his sisters send word to Jesus.

“This sickness will not end in death,” Jesus says after hearing the news. “No, it is for God’s glory so that God’s Son may be glorified through it.”

Sounds like a win-win situation to me.

The Scriptures even say that Jesus loved Martha, Mary and Lazarus.

So wouldn’t you think Jesus would be quick to hit the road and go help his friends?

But Jesus stays where he is for two more days, then tells his disciples that they’re heading for the Judea region.

“Our friend Lazarus has fallen asleep; but I am going there to wake him up,” Jesus says.

The ever-practical disciples don’t seem to think this is good medicine.

“Lord, if he sleeps, he will get better,” they say.

The disciples think Christ is talking about natural sleep, but Jesus is speaking of Lazarus’ death.

So he tells them plainly: “Lazarus is dead, and for your sake I am glad I was not there, so that you may believe. But let us go to him.”

When they reach Bethany, Jesus learns Lazarus has been in a tomb for four days.

Martha goes out to meet Jesus.

“Lord, if you’d been here, my brother would not have died. But I know that even now God will give you whatever you ask,” she says.

I wonder what Martha meant by that second statement.

Did Martha know Christ could raise someone from the dead? Had she heard how Jesus resurrected the son of the widow at Nain and Jairus’ daughter – miracles which appear to have taken place earlier in his ministry?

Jesus then tells Martha: “Your brother will rise again.”

“I know he will rise again in the resurrection at the last day,” Martha says.

Then Jesus says something that’s comforted Christians for centuries.

“I am the resurrection and the life,” Jesus says, “The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?”

Martha believes.

“Yes, Lord,” she says, “I believe that you are the Messiah, the Son of God, who is to come into the world.”

Martha calls for Mary who falls at Christ’s feet and also says, “Lord, if you’d been here, my brother would not have died.”

Wouldn’t it have been awful to have two people tell you they know you could have averted a death — if you’d just showed up in time?

Deeply moved when he sees Mary crying, Jesus asks where Lazarus has been laid to rest.

And Jesus weeps.

“See how he loved him!” some of the people say.

Yet there’s grumpy folks in every crowd.

Some wonder aloud if Jesus — who’d previously healed a blind man — couldn’t also have kept Lazarus from dying.

Jesus comes to the tomb and tells people there to move a stone laid at the entrance.

Martha isn’t so sure about this.

“But Lord,” she says, “by this time there is a bad odor for he has been there four days.”

Jesus then says, “Did I not tell you that if you believe, you will see the glory of God?”

They take away the stone.

I love how Jesus pauses to talk to our Heavenly Father.

Jesus looks up and says, “Father, I thank you that you have heard me. I know that you always hear me, but I said this for the benefit of the people standing here, that they may believe that you sent me.”

Then in a loud voice, Jesus says, “Lazarus, come out!”

Lazarus comes out of the tomb, with his hands and feet wrapped with strips of linen and a cloth around his face.

“Take off the grave clothes and let him go,” Jesus tells those standing there.

Can you imagine how thrilled Martha and Mary were to see their brother alive?

We can learn so much from this account.

For one, God doesn’t always work like we think he will, but he can turn tragedy into triumph and a delayed answer to a prayer isn’t necessarily a denial.

Mary and Martha didn’t understand why Jesus hadn’t come sooner, yet they didn’t reject him. Amid their misery, they chose faith and – more importantly – they chose to keep seeking Christ.

The Scriptures also say many people came to believe in Jesus after he raised Lazarus from the dead. Herein lies another lesson.

Our tough life stories can be faith builders, not only for us, but for others. We learn God is faithful even in the darkest times and can work out situations and provide for us in ways we never dreamed.

Personally, I wonder if Christ’s disciples, John and Peter, thought about Lazarus right after seeing Jesus’ empty tomb. The Scriptures don’t say they did, so maybe not.

But John remembered it later and wrote about it in the New Testament book that bears his name.

And some 2,000 years later, people still refer to amazing death-back-to-life experiences as a “Lazarus” moment — including times when they write about some country vets and a cow named Strawberry.