Two additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Lincoln Premium Poultry
Lincoln Premium Poultry in Fremont confirmed its first case of COVID-19 Monday. The employee, along with two other team members, are currently self-isolating at home with pay.

Two more employees at Lincoln Premium Poultry have been diagnosed with COVID-19. 

The two new cases worked in the second processing part of the facility. One employee worked the day shift, while the other worked the evening shift. 

The facility's first case of the virus was confirmed on Monday. That employee also worked the second processing part of the building and worked the evening shift.

Each shift roughly employs 400 workers, according to Jessica Kolterman, director of corporate and external affairs. She said the plant employs a little over 1,100 employees total throughout all departments.

Following the first confirmation, the plant arranged a deep clean of all areas of its facility and planned to continue work as scheduled, according to Kolterman. 

"Once we learned these team members were demonstrating symptoms, we advocated for testing and also removed additional employees known to be in close contact with these individuals," Kolterman said. "All employees are self-isolating at home with pay.”

LPP invited Three Rivers Public Health Department and the University of Nebraska Medical Center officials to the plant to receive additional guidance on further mitigation efforts. 

In a press release, LPP states it has previously limited visitors to the facility, stopped food service and installed dividers on tables. Additionally, it has implemented a nightly intensive cleaning and is taking the temperature of everyone entering the facility. 

LPP has also provided employees with a $2/hour raise for all hourly workers. 

“We knew that as additional testing became available we would have additional confirmed cases.," Kolterman said. "We feel fortunate that with this illness being in our communities since the beginning of the year, we have not had more cases. We have been working tirelessly to advocate for our team members who become ill to receive testing and have been in constant contact with the health department and other public health officials since mid-February."

COVID-19 cannot be transmitted through food or potable water as it is not foodborne.

Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said she appreciated LPP's proactive approach when dealing with COVID-19. 

"We look forward to continued communication and to working with them on additional measures to protect essential workers who are critical to our food system,” Uhing said. 

