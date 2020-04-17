Two additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Lincoln Premium Poultry

In a press release, LPP states it has previously limited visitors to the facility, stopped food service and installed dividers on tables. Additionally, it has implemented a nightly intensive cleaning and is taking the temperature of everyone entering the facility.

LPP has also provided employees with a $2/hour raise for all hourly workers.

“We knew that as additional testing became available we would have additional confirmed cases.," Kolterman said. "We feel fortunate that with this illness being in our communities since the beginning of the year, we have not had more cases. We have been working tirelessly to advocate for our team members who become ill to receive testing and have been in constant contact with the health department and other public health officials since mid-February."

COVID-19 cannot be transmitted through food or potable water as it is not foodborne.

Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said she appreciated LPP's proactive approach when dealing with COVID-19.

"We look forward to continued communication and to working with them on additional measures to protect essential workers who are critical to our food system,” Uhing said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.