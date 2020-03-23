Two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Washington County

The Three Rivers Public Health Department confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction and gave updated guidelines for businesses on Monday.

The confirmed cases were a man and woman in their 60s living in Washington County, according to a press release. The residents have been in self-isolation since Wednesday, March 18.

"They were out of state and they traveled to one of the hard-hit areas," Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said. "And so we know exactly where we believe they received it, so it was travel-related, and not community-acquired."

Three Rivers, whose jurisdiction also includes Dodge and Saunders counties, completed contact investigation and notified those identified as close contacts, who will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials.

The community exposures to the coronavirus, which are considered low risk, occurred at:

Family Fare, 238 Eighth St., in Blair on Sunday, March 15, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 1434 316th Ln., in Missouri Valley, Iowa, on Monday, March 16, from 1:30-3 p.m.