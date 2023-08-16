Mick Jacobs with the Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced the closure of two county roads in Dodge County due to the North Bend to Fremont pavement project.

County Road 18 (between New U.S. Highway 30 and County Road T) was closed Wednesday morning. County Road 14B (also between New U.S. Highway 30 and County Road T) closed Thursday afternoon.

Jacobs said these closures are necessary to allow for the placement of concrete pavement through these intersections and are anticipated to last for two weeks.

This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.