Two die in two-vehicle accident in Saunders County

Two people died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Saunders County.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:39 a.m. on U.S. Highway 77 near County Road P, north of Mead.

A preliminary accident investigation indicated that a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling south on the highway when it lost control due to ice and snow on the roadway and was struck on the passenger side in the northbound lane by a 2019 Ford F150 pickup truck.

The two occupants of the Honda were declared deceased at the scene, Saunders County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Two occupants in the pickup were transported with serious injuries to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

Seatbelts were in use by occupants of both vehicles.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Mead Fire and Rescue, and Yutan Fire and Rescue all assisted at the scene.

Names are being withheld at this time due to next of kin not being notified and the ongoing investigation regarding identification of one of the occupants.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0