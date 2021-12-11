 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick alert featured top story

Two die in two-vehicle accident in Saunders County

Two people died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Saunders County.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:39 a.m. on U.S. Highway 77 near County Road P, north of Mead.

A preliminary accident investigation indicated that a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling south on the highway when it lost control due to ice and snow on the roadway and was struck on the passenger side in the northbound lane by a 2019 Ford F150 pickup truck.

The two occupants of the Honda were declared deceased at the scene, Saunders County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Two occupants in the pickup were transported with serious injuries to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

Seatbelts were in use by occupants of both vehicles.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Mead Fire and Rescue, and Yutan Fire and Rescue all assisted at the scene.

Names are being withheld at this time due to next of kin not being notified and the ongoing investigation regarding identification of one of the occupants.

People are also reading…

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
Emergency logo 2016
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont teen

Police arrest Fremont teen

At approximately 9:45 a.m., Dec. 6, Ethan T. Schutt, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, THC wax (h…

Fremont officer makes arrest

Fremont officer makes arrest

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Dec. 2, Kevin J. Thayer, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 1300 …

Arrest follows verbal disturbance

Arrest follows verbal disturbance

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Dec. 2, Cosmo J. Deakins, 24, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant after officers responded to…

Police arrest Omaha man

Police arrest Omaha man

At approximately 11 p.m., Dec. 5, William H. Wilson, 70, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traf…

Watch Now: Related Video

Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes: Kentucky governor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News