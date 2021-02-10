Two Fremonters arrested on drugs, weapons charges

Two Fremont residents were arrested after Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies recovered stolen items along with a shotgun and drugs.

A 2-year-old child also was found at the residence where the other items were located on Tuesday.

Ronald Booze, 55, of Fremont was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, third offense, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a short shotgun, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a weapon while committing a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, child abuse and habitual criminal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jessica Orr, 33, of Fremont was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, third offense, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a short shotgun, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a weapon while committing a felony, and child abuse.

Deputies received information on Tuesday about the location of stolen items from a burglary in the Nickerson area reported in January, Sheriff Steve Hespen stated in a news release on Wednesday.