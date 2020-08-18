Two 'Grab N' Go' events scheduled in Scribner and Hooper

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Area Food Security Taskforce is sponsoring two “Grab N’ Go” events in Hooper and Scribner this week.

The first event will take place from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at Sweet & Saucy in Hooper.

The second event will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday at Scribner Express and Papa Rogey’s Pizza in Scribner.

One hundred meals will be distributed at each location, with drive-up services offered at Sweet & Saucy and carry-out and drive-thru being offered at Scribner Express and Papa Rogey’s Pizza.

This is the third round of “Grab N’ Go” events sponsored by the task force.

“Between the Greater Fremont Development Council and the Fremont Area Food Security Taskforce, we have hosted 11 events and have provided over 2,000 meals,” said Kelly Gentrup, director of quality of life for the GFDC.

Melissa Diers, executive director for the Fremont Area Community Foundation, said she is pleased to see the interest remain high for these events.