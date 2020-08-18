Two 'Grab N' Go' events scheduled in Scribner and Hooper

The Fremont Area Food Security Taskforce is sponsoring two “Grab N’ Go” events in Hooper and Scribner this week.
The first event will take place from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at Sweet & Saucy in Hooper.
The second event will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday at Scribner Express and Papa Rogey’s Pizza in Scribner.
One hundred meals will be distributed at each location, with drive-up services offered at Sweet & Saucy and carry-out and drive-thru being offered at Scribner Express and Papa Rogey’s Pizza.
This is the third round of “Grab N’ Go” events sponsored by the task force.
“Between the Greater Fremont Development Council and the Fremont Area Food Security Taskforce, we have hosted 11 events and have provided over 2,000 meals,” said Kelly Gentrup, director of quality of life for the GFDC.
Melissa Diers, executive director for the Fremont Area Community Foundation, said she is pleased to see the interest remain high for these events.
“That tells us that we’re getting the word out effectively, folks are learning about them and they’re taking advantage of them,” she said. “So, as long as there’s still continued interest and we have the resources to be able to post these we will continue to do so into the fall.”
The continued success of the event is also bittersweet for Diers. She said it feels good to reach out to people who take advantage of the event, but it also goes to show the need for food security in the community.
“It’s bittersweet, but at the end of the day we feel like we are helping to address a need that’s there and we hope that one day families won’t be turning to agencies for this kind of assistance,” she said. “As long as they are and they have to, we want to make sure that we’re there to help.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.