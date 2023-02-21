A two-vehicle, personal-injury accident occurred Tuesday morning in Fremont.

Fremont Police officers responded to the accident at about 8:18 a.m. at the intersection of Milton Road and 23rd Street.

A press release from the Fremont Police Department said the investigation determined that a 2002 Toyota Camry, driven by Ronny J. Kessler of Fremont, was traveling south on Milton Road at 23rd Street. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Heather S. Nicola of Arlington, was traveling eastbound on 23rd Street at Milton Road.

The vehicles collided, resulting in Kessler and a passenger in the Chevrolet Silverado being transported for medical reasons.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the investigation.