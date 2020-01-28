For the chess clubs he’s worked with in Fremont, Dylan Cardiff said the kids’ favorite variation by far is bughouse.
The oddly named game has nothing to do with bugs. Rather, it’s a game of chess played with two boards and four people — doubling the intensity.
“If on snow days, kids get to watch movies in school, on chess club days, they’re clamoring for playing bughouse chess,” said Cardiff, president of Imaginarium Inc.
Chess fans in Fremont can get the chance to play bughouse this Saturday at the Fremont Opera House, located at 541 N. Broad St. The event will take place at 1 p.m. with doors opening at noon and will cost $5 per team.
Imaginarium is an organization that promotes creativity in Fremont. It also hosts Fremont ChessFest, which will be held this April, and founded the chess club at Linden Elementary School.
“We actually help the local elementary and middle school chess clubs by providing curriculum,” Cardiff said. “And then we send out the rules and kind of teach them how to play this event especially prior to our event that we’re holding here on the weekend.”
Cardiff has been with Imaginarium for three years, taking the role of president after Will Mitchell. Prior to joining the organization, he said he didn’t know what bughouse was.
Bughouse is a variation of chess in which two teams of two compete against each other. The game uses two boards, which are placed side by side.
“So as you battle your opponent across from you and you’re able to capture pieces, you can transfer those captured pieces to your teammate sitting next to you, in which they can use those extra pieces to place onto their board,” Cardiff said.
With Imaginarium introducing the Fremont chess clubs to the game, Cardiff said it’s seen a lot of popularity.
“Not only does it get a lot more fun and you get to see a lot more pieces being played, but they get that extra teammate,” he said. “So you get a lot of chatter back and forth.”
Individuals in chess clubs can preregister for the tournament, otherwise participants can show up at the door.
“We don’t want the $5 registration fee to be a limiting factor for anybody, so we have scholarships available for whoever cannot afford it,” Cardiff said.
Teams will be placed against one another when the event starts and three rounds will be played, Cardiff said.
“There’s lots of chess events out there that are for ratings and national ratings and are very serious, but this one is very casual,” he said. “If players don’t have somebody, we usually pair them up with somebody around their same skill level.”
Cardiff said the event is mainly for people who are in chess clubs, which start at second grade in Fremont.
“We do encourage if you’re a second-grader but your parents don’t play chess, bring your grandpa, bring your brothers or sisters,” he said. “It truly is an all-ages event, as long as they know how to play the game.”
Cardiff said he was glad to be a part of Imaginarium and encouraged people to come give bughouse a try.
“The Fremont area does a great job supporting its teams, its basketball teams, its football teams, its sports teams,” he said. “And really, this is the only thing in our community for maybe some of those kids that don’t excel at sports but still want to have fun competitive events related to chess.”
For more information on the event, visit https://www.fremontchessfest.com/.