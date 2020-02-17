Two rescued, several roads remain closed following ice jam along Platte River

Several roads remain closed and two people needed rescue in Dodge County following an ice jam along the Platte River.

Currently, County Road 19, Ridge Road and the entrance to Emerson Estates are all closed due to flooding. Big Island Road is open, but there is ice over the road.

At around 5 p.m. Saturday, Deputy Frank of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported an ice jam breaking free near Big Island Road and Inglewood in southern Dodge County.

That jam began to back up all the way to the Highway 77 bridge just outside Fremont. During that time, the river began to fluctuate, causing minor flooding in low-lying areas.

At around 7:30 p.m., Frank said a rescue call was put out for two people stuck in their cabin home along the Platte just south of CR 19. She said Fremont Rural Fire contacted Waterloo Fire to use their airboat and provide additional manpower for the rescue.

A Lifenet helicopter was also deployed to provide a spotlight for the rescue operation.

Frank said both the residents were rescued from their cabin home and were taken to Methodist Fremont Health in good condition.

Frank said water from the breach over CR 19 began flowing into Lake 20 at Fremont State Lakes.