Two rescued, several roads remain closed following ice jam along Platte River

Several roads remain closed and two people needed rescue in Dodge County following an ice jam along the Platte River.
Currently, County Road 19, Ridge Road and the entrance to Emerson Estates are all closed due to flooding. Big Island Road is open, but there is ice over the road.
At around 5 p.m. Saturday, Deputy Frank of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported an ice jam breaking free near Big Island Road and Inglewood in southern Dodge County.
That jam began to back up all the way to the Highway 77 bridge just outside Fremont. During that time, the river began to fluctuate, causing minor flooding in low-lying areas.
At around 7:30 p.m., Frank said a rescue call was put out for two people stuck in their cabin home along the Platte just south of CR 19. She said Fremont Rural Fire contacted Waterloo Fire to use their airboat and provide additional manpower for the rescue.
A Lifenet helicopter was also deployed to provide a spotlight for the rescue operation.
Frank said both the residents were rescued from their cabin home and were taken to Methodist Fremont Health in good condition.
Frank said water from the breach over CR 19 began flowing into Lake 20 at Fremont State Lakes.
An evacuation shelter was temporarily opened at First Lutheran Church in Fremont due to the flooding caused by the jam, but the shelter has since closed.
As of now, no more water is flowing over CR 19, but that could change quickly.
"It's basically held up as a levee or a dike, the water is behind 19 right now and not flowing over it, but that can definitely change with the fluctuation of the river," she said. "Water is moving somewhere, hopefully it's moving downstream."
There is no water flowing over CR 19 at this time, but could change rapidly. There is still water on Ridgeland Road, it is still closed to through traffic.
"It's going to be a lot of those low-lying areas that are going to be affected," she said. "It's the southernmost tip of Dodge County. "
Dodge County Emergency Management has requested the Army Corp of Engineers for technical assistance and Community Emergency Response Teams have been deployed to assess damage from the flooding with drones.
Going forward, Frank recommended residents to be aware of conditions around them and to follow signs and regulations so they may stay safe.
"Do not go into flooded areas as it causes major congestion for first responders and don't drive around barricades. That is a crime and you will receive a citation," she said. "Be aware of the changing river, just because one thing happens at one point it can change just as quickly."