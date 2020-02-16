Two rescued, several roads remain closed following ice jam along Platte River

As of now, no more water is flowing over CR 19, but that could change quickly.

"It's basically held up as a levee or a dike, the water is behind 19 right now and not flowing over it, but that can definitely change with the fluctuation of the river," she said. "Water is moving somewhere, hopefully it's moving downstream."

There is no water flowing over CR 19 at this time, but could change rapidly. There is still water on Ridgeland Road, it is still closed to through traffic.

"It's going to be a lot of those low-lying areas that are going to be affected," she said. "It's the southernmost tip of Dodge County. "

Dodge County Emergency Management has requested the Army Corp of Engineers for technical assistance and Community Emergency Response Teams have been deployed to assess damage from the flooding with drones.

Going forward, Frank recommended residents to be aware of conditions around them and to follow signs and regulations so they may stay safe.

"Do not go into flooded areas as it causes major congestion for first responders and don't drive around barricades. That is a crime and you will receive a citation," she said. "Be aware of the changing river, just because one thing happens at one point it can change just as quickly."

