Two severely injured in vehicle accident

Two people were flown by medical helicopters to Omaha after an early morning crash near Grant Elementary School in Fremont.
Lt. Brian Monaghan of the Fremont Fire Department said rescue personnel were called shortly after midnight to the 1400 block of East Second St.
“After we arrived, we saw there were two vehicles that we could immediately tell were involved — heavily damaged,” he said.
The vehicles appeared to be mid-sized SUVs. Monaghan said two male patients were in one vehicle which appeared to have been traveling at a significant rate of speed when it collided in the rear of a parked vehicle.
“The accident was pretty significant,” Monaghan said. “Immediately, we dispatched LifeNet helicopter to come and help us fly out at least one of the patients. We weren’t able to get two helicopters immediately so we flew one patient to the trauma center in Omaha from the scene.”
Monaghan said that helicopter landed in the field behind Grant school.
The second patient was transported to Methodist Fremont Health from which that person later was flown by helicopter to Omaha, he said.
Monaghan also said two rescue squads went to the scene and a squad from the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department was called to man the fire station while Fremont personnel worked at the accident site.
The Jaws of Life was used to open a door and get one of the patients out of the vehicle. The Jaws of Life is a tool used to pry open vehicles in accidents.
Monaghan said both patients, who were in serious condition, went to Level 1 trauma centers in Omaha where surgeons are on call to perform life-saving surgeries.
No names of patients were available.
