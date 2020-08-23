Two severely injured in vehicle accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were flown by medical helicopters to Omaha after an early morning crash near Grant Elementary School in Fremont.

Lt. Brian Monaghan of the Fremont Fire Department said rescue personnel were called shortly after midnight to the 1400 block of East Second St.

“After we arrived, we saw there were two vehicles that we could immediately tell were involved — heavily damaged,” he said.

The vehicles appeared to be mid-sized SUVs. Monaghan said two male patients were in one vehicle which appeared to have been traveling at a significant rate of speed when it collided in the rear of a parked vehicle.

“The accident was pretty significant,” Monaghan said. “Immediately, we dispatched LifeNet helicopter to come and help us fly out at least one of the patients. We weren’t able to get two helicopters immediately so we flew one patient to the trauma center in Omaha from the scene.”

Monaghan said that helicopter landed in the field behind Grant school.

The second patient was transported to Methodist Fremont Health from which that person later was flown by helicopter to Omaha, he said.