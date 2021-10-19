Two-time breast cancer survivor offers encouragement

As a two-time breast cancer survivor, Katie Claessens offers some good advice.

The Fremont woman encourages other women to get mammograms and do self-breast exams.

She urges cancer patients to keep fighting.

And she encourages the patients’ family and friends to listen to them.

Claessens and her husband, John, have a 7-year-old daughter, Amelia. John’s two adult children and Katie’s stepchildren, Johnny and Kayley, live in Lincoln.

“I was diagnosed the first time just before Amelia’s first birthday in October 2014,” Katie Claessens said. “It made her first birthday party very emotional.”

Beforehand, Claessens had noticed pain in her breast when she raised her arms, which she’d later learn was unusual. She’d have a mammogram and later an ultrasound.

After a lump was detected, she had a biopsy, which determined she had Stage 1 breast cancer.

Claessens had chemotherapy, a lumpectomy and radiation. Her treatments concluded in 2015.

She continued seeing her doctors, who would space her appointments from three months to six months and then to each year.

In early 2020, Claessens’ cancer doctor said she didn’t need to see him anymore.

That November, she had a routine mammogram.

Claessens had learned she’d have a 7% chance of getting cancer again in the first 10 years.

She figured the odds were so low, she really wasn’t worried when findings from that first mammogram led to another.

But she had cancer again – six years after her first diagnosis.

“I wasn’t even 40 when I was diagnosed the second time,” she said.

A biopsy revealed she had breast cancer, but it wasn’t quite in the same spot as the first.

“So they don’t think it’s the same cancer that came back. They think it’s a second occurrence of cancer,” she said.

Claessens had a double mastectomy. She had chemotherapy once a week for 12 weeks.

She’s taking a drug called Herceptin every three weeks for a year.

Claessens had breast reconstruction in May. At the end of August, she had a hysterectomy and her ovaries removed.

The ovaries produce hormones, so removing them reduces the risk of them feeding the breast cancer, while also reducing the risk of ovarian and cervical cancer, she said.

Looking back, Claessens recalls some of the more difficult times in her cancer journey.

Being diagnosed right before her daughter’s first birthday was tough.

So was being diagnosed the second time – when she’d had such a slim chance of it recurring.

She’s grateful for her support system.

“My husband was great,” she said. “He took care of everything around the house.”

He took care of Amelia.

Other family members showed their support, too.

“My mom and my aunts brought meals we could freeze,” she said. “I have stepsisters who brought us meals every week. During my first round of chemo, my sister went with me to every single treatment.”

No one could accompany Claessens to chemotherapy in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That was a little bit harder, but I think it would have been worse if it was like that the first time around,” she said.

Claessens turned 40 in February.

The week before her birthday, Claessens was talking to her sister.

“I just cannot believe this is how I’m going to be spending my 40th birthday,” Claessens said.

Her sister reached out to family members. Cousins brought flowers and a candy bouquet. One cousin, who lives out of state, ordered a dinner to be delivered to them.

Another cousin brought 40 helium-filled balloons.

“I saw her pull up,” Claessens said. “I was watching out the window and saw her try to get 40 huge balloons out of her car. It was windy and they were going everywhere.”

Aunts and cousins sent her cards. Her sister put a “Happy 40th Birthday” sign in her yard.

“All of that stuff was a picker-upper,” Claessens said.

Claessens was encouraged by her family’s outpouring of love.

“It makes you stronger,” she said. “It picked me up in what would have been a really depressing week.”

To other breast cancer patients, she provides encouragement.

“You have to do what’s right for you, but fight like hell because you can come out on the other side and be stronger, be better,” she said. “You have scars you hate that make you better.”

She urges women, even in their 20s and 30s, to do self-breast exams.

Claessens encourages family and friends to listen, citing her sister as an example.

“I was just venting to her about how depressing I felt it was going to be on my birthday and she just kind of picked that nugget out of everything I was venting about and found a way to make that one little thing better for me,” Claessens said.

Claessens will finish taking Herceptin in February 2022.

She’s looking to the future.

Claessens loves to travel and wants to take her daughter to see the world and see how people in other cultures live.

She dreams of being in a floating hut in the waters near Bora Bora with her husband, daughter and stepchildren.

“I’m hopeful that everything will finish up,” she said, “And we’ll be able to go on about our lives and I’ll see the kids get married and have kids of their own.”

