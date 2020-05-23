Two transported to hospital from downtown Fremont apartment fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were transported to the hospital early Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the downtown John C. Fremont apartments.

Several fire departments responded to the scene and adjoining buildings sustained damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fremont Fire Chief Tom Christensen said the fire started before 2 a.m. in the apartments at 350 N. Main St.

Smoke was heavy and coming from all areas of the building when the first seven firefighters arrived on the scene.

“Most of the residents evacuated themselves, but a couple had to be rescued,” Christensen said.

One female was transported to the hospital as was a Fremont firefighter who had a medical issue. The firefighter remains hospitalized. No other information was available on the female.

Most of the fire was on the second floor, but it extended to the third floor. The building sustained smoke and water damage on all floors including the basement.

“It took extensive crews and overhaul to get all the hot spots out,” Christensen said.