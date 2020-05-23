Two transported to hospital from downtown Fremont apartment fire

Two people were transported to the hospital early Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the downtown John C. Fremont apartments.
Several fire departments responded to the scene and adjoining buildings sustained damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fremont Fire Chief Tom Christensen said the fire started before 2 a.m. in the apartments at 350 N. Main St.
Smoke was heavy and coming from all areas of the building when the first seven firefighters arrived on the scene.
“Most of the residents evacuated themselves, but a couple had to be rescued,” Christensen said.
One female was transported to the hospital as was a Fremont firefighter who had a medical issue. The firefighter remains hospitalized. No other information was available on the female.
Most of the fire was on the second floor, but it extended to the third floor. The building sustained smoke and water damage on all floors including the basement.
“It took extensive crews and overhaul to get all the hot spots out,” Christensen said.
All three shifts of Fremont firefighters were called in and mutual aid was called into Fremont Rural, Cedar Bluffs, Valley and Arlington volunteer fire departments. Midwest Medical was on scene with an ambulance. Fremont Police and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department responded as well.
Christensen did not have an estimated amount of damage Saturday morning.
He said Riff Raff Relics, a store in a building connected to the apartments, had water and smoke damage. The store, he said, just opened in October before the coronavirus pandemic.
Christensen said smoke damage was reported in the nearby Krasne’s building.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal was on the scene Saturday morning investigating the cause of the blaze.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.