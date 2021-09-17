Two West Nile Virus deaths reported

Two West Nile Virus deaths have been confirmed this week in the Three Rivers Public Health Department district.
The district includes Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties.
Both individuals were older adults with underlying health conditions, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a prepared statement.
Three Rivers announced the first death on Monday, Sept. 13, and confirmed the second on Thursday, Sept. 16.
These are the only two WNV deaths in Nebraska in 2021.
WNV is the most prevalent mosquito-borne disease in the U.S.
This is the prime time of the mosquito season, said Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing.
“I would tell people that if they are going to be outside, especially at dusk or dawn when the mosquitos come out, to do what they can to try to make sure they don’t get bit,” she said.
Nebraska has one of the highest rates of the disease in the country. WNV has been detected in Nebraska every year since 2002, with more than 4,000 cases and 86 deaths reported to date.
WNV is transmitted to people through the bite of a mosquito that became infected with it by feeding on an infected bird.
There is no evidence that people can get this virus from other infected animals or people, or that people can transmit this virus to other animals, birds or people.
Most people who are infected have no symptoms or only mild, flu-like symptoms. However, about 20% of people may develop a fever accompanied by other symptoms, such as a headache, body aches, vomiting, fatigue and weakness.
In less than 1% of cases, the virus affects the nervous system leading to a serious illness like encephalitis or meningitis (inflammation of the brain and surrounding tissues).
Symptoms may include neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and even death.
People over age 50 and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to more severe infections of WNV and more likely to experience serious consequences.
There is no specific vaccine or treatment for West Nile virus infection, DHHS states.
Most people fully recover from the virus. However, some severe cases may require hospitalization.
The best way to avoid the virus is to avoid getting mosquito bites.
Preventative measures include:
- Using an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-approved insect repellent which contains: DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, or IR3535.
- Wearing long-sleeve shirts, pants, and socks when outdoors, especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Being cautious outdoors until the onset of consistently low overnight temperatures. Mosquitoes will be active until the first hard freeze.
- Frequently checking around your home for standing water. Drain containers like wagons, bird baths, flowerpots, gutters and tires. Mosquitoes can breed in small pools of water.
DHHS lists other easy ways to eliminate standing water, which include:
- Drilling holes in the bottom of outdoor containers for recycling. If the drainage holes are on the side, a container can collect enough water for mosquitoes to breed.
- Cleaning clogged roof gutters regularly (spring and fall), particularly if the leaves from surrounding trees tend to plug up the drains. If overlooked, roof gutters can produce millions of mosquitoes each season.
- Airing out ornamental pools or stocking them with fish.
- Cleaning and chlorinating swimming pools not in use.
Free mosquito dunks are available to residents of Dodge, Washington, and Saunders counties.
A mosquito dunk is a small disk that can be placed in an area of standing water – like a small drainage ditch—that isn’t draining well and is attracting mosquitos. By definition, the dunk involves a bacteria toxic to mosquito larvae.
The dunks are not to be used in water that animals will drink from, Uhing said. The dunks can’t be used on a large body of water like a pond or lake.
Mosquito dunks can be picked up at Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.
Mosquito wipes have also been distributed to various community locations throughout the Three Rivers’ jurisdiction.