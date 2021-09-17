Two West Nile Virus deaths reported

Two West Nile Virus deaths have been confirmed this week in the Three Rivers Public Health Department district.

The district includes Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties.

Both individuals were older adults with underlying health conditions, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a prepared statement.

Three Rivers announced the first death on Monday, Sept. 13, and confirmed the second on Thursday, Sept. 16.

These are the only two WNV deaths in Nebraska in 2021.

WNV is the most prevalent mosquito-borne disease in the U.S.

This is the prime time of the mosquito season, said Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing.

“I would tell people that if they are going to be outside, especially at dusk or dawn when the mosquitos come out, to do what they can to try to make sure they don’t get bit,” she said.

Nebraska has one of the highest rates of the disease in the country. WNV has been detected in Nebraska every year since 2002, with more than 4,000 cases and 86 deaths reported to date.