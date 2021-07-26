Two winning lottery tickets sold in Fremont

If you purchased a Nebraska Lottery ticket recently in Fremont, you’ll want to check your ticket as two winning tickets were sold in Fremont.
One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Sunday, July 25, drawing is holding a ticket worth $78,000.
The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Sunday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $78,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #48, 3441 E. 24th St., in Fremont. The winning numbers from Sunday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 07, 12, 16, 22, 36.
Another lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Sunday, July 25, drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000.
The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Sunday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Cubby’s, 209 W. 23rd St, in Fremont. The winning numbers from Sunday’s 2by2 draw were Red 08, 20, and White 13, 19.
Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.
Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 501,942. The overall odds of winning any Nebraska Pick 5 prize which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.
2by2 is run by the Multi-State Lottery Association and was introduced in June 2002. Players in Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wyoming have the opportunity to win up to $22,000 Monday through Sunday by playing 2by2. The odds of winning the $22,000 2by2 top prize are 1 in 105,625. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.59.