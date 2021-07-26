Two winning lottery tickets sold in Fremont

If you purchased a Nebraska Lottery ticket recently in Fremont, you’ll want to check your ticket as two winning tickets were sold in Fremont.

One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Sunday, July 25, drawing is holding a ticket worth $78,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Sunday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $78,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #48, 3441 E. 24th St., in Fremont. The winning numbers from Sunday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 07, 12, 16, 22, 36.

Another lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Sunday, July 25, drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Sunday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Cubby’s, 209 W. 23rd St, in Fremont. The winning numbers from Sunday’s 2by2 draw were Red 08, 20, and White 13, 19.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.