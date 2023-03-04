As she played the keyboard for the Christmas Eve service, Lora Howard prayed for her friend, Lori Misfeldt.

Misfeldt was having a heart transplant. The two women, who’d been friends for years, had much in common. They’d played piano and sung together at Fremont Alliance Church. They shared a deep faith in God.

Now, they’d share something else.

Both had open heart surgeries in 2022. Surgeons replaced Howard’s aortic valve with a mechanical one. Months later, Misfeldt was having a transplant.

Today, they urge other women to know their medical histories and take care of their health. They encourage organ donation.

Howard, who’s taught music at Trinity Lutheran School for 15 years, recalls how her symptoms began.

She’d been more fatigued than normal, but attributed it to age and the stresses of daily life. She continued her habit of exercising and tracking her calories.

Then Howard, who’s been on blood pressure medications for five years, noticed a drastic increase in her numbers. In March 2022, Howard saw a medical professional and would learn she had aortic stenosis. Her aortic valve was hardening and not opening fully. When the opening is smaller, the heart must work harder to get blood through, which can lead to fatigue.

A test showed Howard’s other arteries looked fine, but she’d need an aortic valve replacement. Because she was just 60 years old, surgeons recommended it be replaced with a mechanical heart valve, which should last the rest of her life.

Howard recalls her thoughts after learning the news.

“It’s like everything sort of stops around you and you realize you need to take care of you so you can be there for your family after you get better,” Howard said.

Her surgery took place in June 2022. About four days later, Howard’s heart stopped beating for a short time and she passed out. Her husband, Tim, ran to get help.

“The medical staff was just right there and they took me down to surgery within 30 minutes,” she said.

Surgeons implanted a pacemaker.

Two days later, she was released from the hospital.

Howard later began cardiac rehabilitation and her cardiologist said she’d be more back to herself by Thanksgiving.

“By the time school started at the end of August, I felt OK,” Howard said. “I remember the first day I was at school. Kindergartners have songs where they jump up and down and I actually did the jumping.”

Howard learned that fall about Misfeldt’s need for a transplant.

Misfeldt’s journey began in October 2006, when she began feeling weak.

As a mother of three – one then in college, one in the military and one in high school – Misfeldt attributed her fatigue to busyness. But her weariness wasn’t unnoticed.

“People around me were noticing that I was not my usual self,” she said.

An echocardiogram indicated her heart was pumping very little.

Misfeldt learned she had cardiomyopathy, which by definition makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. The lower left chamber (ventricle) of Misfeldt’s heart had been weakened due to a virus, which she’d contracted six months earlier.

After a five-day stay in an intensive care unit, Misfeldt was able to return to work with help from various medications. Misfeldt said under the care of an amazing family practice doctor and cardiologist, she did very well for 16 years.

Then in June 2022, a routine echocardiogram showed the medications were no longer working effectively.

“My cardiologist advised that it was time to go and talk with a transplant surgeon at Nebraska Medicine Hospital,” she said.

That July, Misfeldt had numerous tests. At that time, she wasn’t found to be eligible for a transplant. Her health declined further and in November 2022, Misfeldt was placed on a transplant list.

At 11:15 p.m., Dec. 23, Misfeldt received a call.

A heart was available for her.

“We were going to have our family Christmas the next day, so all of my children and grandchildren had just gotten there around 7 o’clock that night, so I got to see all of them and give them hugs before we took off,” she said.

Surgery was set for Dec. 24.

At 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Misfeldt went into surgery.

The Christmas Eve service was just starting at Fremont Alliance Church, so Howard prayed while playing music.

Misfeldt’s husband, Bob, and their daughter, Abbey McNutt, were at the hospital.

“They had informed us that the surgery could be up to 12 hours,” Lori Misfeldt said. “Most people receive blood. By 10 o’clock, my new heart was beating already.”

She was wheeled out of surgery at 1 a.m. and taken to the intensive care unit.

“I received no blood products,” Misfeldt said. “The heart was a perfect fit. It (surgery) went better than they could have imagined.”

Misfeldt said her surgeon described the transplant as textbook perfect.

By 10 a.m., Christmas Day, Misfeldt was off of a ventilator. She was standing and walking by that evening.

She spent two days in the ICU and another 10 on the cardiac rehab floor.

“The average length (in cardiac rehab) is at least two weeks to maybe 21 days,” Misfeldt said. “I came home on Jan. 3. Within those first 10 days, I felt 10 years younger. I could walk. I could lie flat to sleep. When your heart is weak, you can’t breathe and so I had been sitting in a recliner to sleep for five years prior to the surgery.”

Misfeldt said she doesn’t exaggerate when estimating that thousands prayed for her – including people she doesn’t know.

“Whole churches were praying for me and it wasn’t lost on the doctors,” Misfeldt said. “The doctors said it was very definitely a God thing that my transplant went so well. And to this day, I have no rejection. I’m doing very, very well for two months out.”

She’s very thankful.

The hardest part is knowing she received a heart, because someone else died.

“I’m very grateful to the family that provided the heart for me,” Misfeldt said.

Misfeldt and Howard recalled the peace they sensed before entering their surgeries.

“God gives you that peace that people are praying for you and you know you’re going to be OK,” Howard said.

Misfeldt recalls her surgeon asking about her future goals. For a long time, she hadn’t had the breath to sing.

“I told him I wanted to sing again,” she said.

About a month after her surgery, Misfeldt sang and played the piano.

She sang the song, “To God Be the Glory.”

“My journey will not be a sprint. It will be a marathon,” Misfeldt noted. “It will be a lifelong changing of medications. I go to cardiac rehab to strengthen me.”

Misfeldt, now 62, appreciates what she’s received.

“My time on this earth was very limited and I’ve been given a second chance at life – and getting that chance on Jesus’s birthday – the whole thing has been a God thing. It makes me teary every time I think about it.”

The women expressed gratefulness to God, their husbands, families and friends.

They stress the importance of women paying attention to their health.

“Many times, we worry about our kids. We worry about our husbands and many of those symptoms go without being attended to,” Misfeldt said.

Misfeldt, who is an organ donor (except for her heart), stresses the importance of donation. She carries a plaque indicating she’s the 514th heart transplant recipient for the Nebraska Medicine program, which began in 2005.

Both women can see the good that’s come from their procedures.

“They don’t really tell you how long the heart will last, but I’ve obviously been given a lot longer than I would have had,” Misfeldt said. “The best thing for me is it has strengthened my relationship with God.”

Howard said she’s fascinated with how God designed the heart.

“It’s a new appreciation for the life I have and what I want to do going forward,” Howard said. “I want to keep using the gifts God’s given me for his purposes and helping others.”

Howard plans to keep teaching at Trinity, travel with her spouse to see their children and ride her bike.

Misfeldt wants to return to work, at least part time, or complete her business degree. She and her husband want to travel and spend more time with family.

“I feel like I’m 50 instead of 60 and I have energy to do these things,” Misfeldt said. “I have so many options that it’s just like a whole new world for me.”