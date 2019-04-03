As flood relief efforts continue, and many local residents continue to volunteer their time, effort, money and supplies the American Red Cross is reminding residents that another kind of donation is also greatly needed following historic flooding throughout the region.
Throughout the month of April there will be multiple opportunities to donate blood, which is greatly needed after flooding caused the cancellation of thousands of blood donations over the past several weeks.
Currently, the American Red Cross has a shortage of type O blood and is urging type O donors — as well as all eligible blood donors of all blood types to give now to ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted this winter.
According to information released by the organization, Red Cross currently has less than a three-day supply of most blood types, and blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.
“Severe weather and flooding in many parts of the country have forced hundreds of blood drive cancellations, causing more than 20,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected,” Samantha Pollard, Midwest communications manager at American Red Cross Blood Services, said in a released statement.
Type O blood is the most in-demand blood type as it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type, according to Red Cross. Type O positive blood is also especially needed because it is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.
Individuals of all blood types — especially type O — are asked to make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area through April include:
- April 7 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Ace Hardware Fremont, 1660 E. 23rd Street
- April 10 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Midland University Hopkins Arena, 900 N. Clarkson Street
- April 13 – 9 a.m. to 3 pm. – Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd Street
- April 17 – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Fremont Archbishop Bergan High School, 545 E. 4th Street
- April 22 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Baker’s Fremont, 1531 N. Bell Street
- April 26 – 8 a.m. to 1:30 P.M. – Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Street