The Nebraska Department of Transportation as announced that, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, southbound U.S. Highway 275 traffic will be bypassed to the off-ramp and returning on-ramp at the existing Morningside Road interchange at reference post 154.72.

Then on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., southbound Highway 275 traffic will be bypassed to the off-ramp and returning on-ramp at the existing Military Avenue interchange at reference post 153.69 and at the existing 23rd Street interchange at reference post 152.69.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.