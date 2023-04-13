Work on the North Bend to Fremont paving project has begun for this construction season, resulting in the need to close County Road 12 and County Road 14B (between County Roads S and T).

Mick Jacobs with the Nebraska Department of Transportation said these closures are necessary to allow for the completion of the subgrade stabilization for these intersections and is expected to last two weeks.

Jacobs added that as work starts up again, more people want to see what is happening on the project. Motorists should remember that it is a violation to disregard signs, go around barricades and drive on the closed portions of the newly constructed roadway.

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies will be asked to give citations to those who ignore this, Jacobs said, so for everyone’s safety, motorists should not drive on these segments of the new roadway.

This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.