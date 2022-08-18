Uehling plans triannual Labor Day celebration

Terri Hoeneman hopes the public will attend an event that occurs just once every three years.

Hoeneman and other Uehling residents are planning the Triannual Labor Day Party on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The area residents have scheduled a host of events, including plays, children’s activities, a parade, pulled pork meal and fireworks.

Activities begin at 3 p.m., when local Girls Scouts serve homemade pie and ice cream for a freewill donation in the air-conditioned Uehling Auditorium.

At this time, the Girl Scouts Traveling Fundraising group plans to serve apple, cherry, strawberry rhubarb, lemon, pumpkin and pecan.

Folks are encouraged to stay for the UFFDA (Uehling Famous Follies and Drama Association) youth presentation of “Long Tall Lester,” a Western melodrama from Pioneer Drama. The cast features youths ages 9 to 14.

The event also will include the show, “Fractured Fairy Tales,” staged by children ages 6 to 9. Shari Schellenberg of Scribner has been assisting with the “Lester” show and Laura Ruwe of Hooper has been helping with “Fairytales.”

Hoeneman, who’s directing the plays, encourages the public to attend the free shows.

Typically, the UFFDA kids present a show at Christmastime, she said. The Labor Day celebration provides an opportunity for them to do something different.

“The kids have been working very hard and some of them already have their lines memorized,” Hoeneman said.

A kiddy tractor pull is planned at 4:30 p.m., west of the auditorium. Ben Hiebenthal, co-owner of Barnyard Pedal Pulls, will set up his equipment the day before.

Children will be able to play in a bounce house in the park and kiddy train rides will be provided. A beer garden will be available all afternoon and evening.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. After the parade, attendees can have a smoked pork sandwich meal. Cost is $10 for the sandwich, chips, baked beans and a beverage. Tea, lemonade and water will be available. A second sandwich is sold with the meal for $15.

Ala carte items to be sold at a concession stand include: sloppy joes, hot dogs, popcorn, pop and pie.

Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair and visit with friends and neighbors and see the fireworks display starting at dusk.

Hoeneman encourages the public to attend the celebration in the small town about 15 miles north of Fremont.

“There are so many folks with previous ties to Uehling,” she said. “Several retired to Fremont, but they are still Uehling Bobcats at heart.”

Uehling firefighters have taken the reins for the celebration. Grant Uehling, the newest fire department member, is chairman this year.

Hoeneman said the parade is usually the best in the area.

“The fireworks are absolutely fabulous,” she added. “Well worth the drive, but we want you to come for the day. Please join us.”