When something works — it really does work.
That’s what folks in Uehling are finding when it comes to bringing Carol Burnett skits to the stage in the town north of Fremont.
This weekend, the public is invited to performances that not only include skits from the popular comedienne’s long-running TV show, but a short melodrama, singing and other comedy sketches.
Performances of the “Comedy & Music Variety Show” are 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the smoked pork loin meal, which costs $16.50 per person, and 2 p.m. Sunday for the dessert matinee, which costs $8.50 per person, in Uehling Auditorium, 224 Third St.
Advance reservations are needed. Contact Mitzi Anderson at 402-380-2780 or andersonmitzi@hotmail.com and people who are a First Club member with First Northeast Bank of Nebraska who mention this will get $2.50 off of their admission.
The Uehling Famous Follies and Drama Association (UFFDA) is presenting the shows.
Burnett sketches in the shows are: “Flight 13 to Nowhere,” “As the Stomach Turns” and “Divorce American Style.”
UFFDA President Terri Hoeneman said the theater group met last fall and thought they should present a full-blown play.
“But our fans so enjoyed the last two presentations, we couldn’t not use some more Carol Burnett Show sketches,” Hoeneman said.
Burnett and her writers released some of their sketches to Pioneer Drama.
“We ordered all the sets two years ago, so we still have some you have not seen us perform, including another ‘As the Stomach Turns,’” Hoeneman said.
Hoeneman remembers watching “As the World Turns” with her grandparents years ago.
“Carol’s writers really did a great job with the spoof ‘As the Stomach Turns’ sketches,” Hoeneman said. “Shelli Panning is playing Carol’s part in this — as she did last year — and does such a grand job.”
The theater group is adding a short melodrama, “Marriage Proposal Western Style.”
“There are several more comedy sketches and some talented singers are being added to the mix. Plus, we have new actors in our group. Come and support our new performers so they come back next season,” Hoeneman said.
All profits provide scholarships for Logan View seniors. Funds also have been used to support Uehling Auditorium improvements.
The UFFDA young players take a Christmas presentation to area care centers in December each year. A youth (middle school) group has an occasional performance.
“We know we are not like coming to the Omaha Community Playhouse,” Hoeneman said, “but we are sure you will have a good time, good food and good company.”