What do root beer floats, the Rattlesnake Hotel and somebody called Pecos Bill have in common?
All are part of a new show set this weekend in Uehling.
The public is invited to see “Pecos Bill and Slue-Foot Sue Meet the Dirty Dan Gang.” Show times are 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Uehling Auditorium, 224 Third St., in Uehling.
Admission is $7 per person. Children ages 10 and younger get in for $5. Advance tickets aren’t needed. Root beer floats will be available for a freewill donation.
The youth wing of UFFDA (Uehling Famous Follies & Drama Association) is presenting the show.
A cast of 15 young people are involved.
“The kids are doing a wonderful job,” said Terri Hoeneman, director. “It is a very funny play. All ages will enjoy it.”
Set in a town called, Prairie Dog, the show includes a variety of characters.
Pecos Bill is able to lift a barrel of water. Old Timer is tied up throughout most of the play. Slue-Foot Sue knows to call Clever Coyote when the town folks need help.
Sheriff Lily Grouch owns the Rattlesnake Hotel where the Dirty Dan Gang hangs out.
Audiences will be able to learn the answers to many pressing questions:
Will Granny hang on to her humble cottage? Will Widow Quakenbush keep her opinions to herself? Will Miss Goodnews really have good news?
Hoeneman said the set is different than usual. Instead of the show being set inside a room, it resembles an outside scene with storefronts.
“Bob Heyne has been working very hard to make this possible,” Hoeneman said.
In addition, the Uehling Parks and Auditorium committee has paid for the stage ceiling and upper walls to be painted.
“They are black now,” Hoeneman said. “You see the set and not all the busyness above the set. It is wonderful.”
Hoeneman said cast members began practicing on afternoons about once a week after summer ballgames had ended.
“School got started so now we have had to switch to one evening and Sunday afternoon a week as the talented cast is so athletic,” she said. “At any rate, the kids will be ready.”
Hoeneman commended the cast, noting it will be a first performance for some. She said lead actor Holden Von Seggern, who’s portraying Dirty Dan, is doing well and has been encouraging his cast mates.
“The kids have worked so hard and they are so excited,” she said.
She hopes people attend the show, adding:
“Your troubles will go away, because you’re going to laugh and have fun.”