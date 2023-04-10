Folks in Uehling are planning a sweet melodrama in hopes of raising scholarship funds.

The public is invited to “Someone Save My Baby Ruth” Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, in Uehling Auditorium.

Uehling Famous Follies and Drama Association (UFFDA) is presenting the show which includes a meal that Saturday night. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with serving starting at 6:30 p.m., in Uehling Auditorium, 224 Third St., in Uehling.

The meal will feature homemade chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, tossed salad. A dessert will be served at intermission. Cost is $20. A cash bar also will be available.

That Sunday, the performance will start at 2 p.m. with dessert at intermission. Cost is $10. A cash bar also will be available.

Reservations are needed. Text or call Mitzi Anderson at 402-380-2780.

The melodrama is set in 1906, the same year coincidentally that Uehling was founded.

In this story, Praline Candy, owner of the Sweet Shoppe, and staffers, Taffy and Toffee, welcome Praline’s niece, Penny Candy, from Boston after the loss of her spouse.

Minnie, Tom and Hubert are Sweet Shoppe patrons and Sheryl Uehling and Barry Petersen are candy chefs Cindy Grade and Farron Heit. Combine these characters with Officer Ernest Noble, a villain named, Sidney Swindle, and villainess, and the result is a sweet and nutty melodrama.

Hoeneman, who’s previously directed the melodramas for years, has taken on different roles this year.

“I am doing the cooking along with Judy Geisler and getting costumes together, but directing duties have fallen on the youngsters, Kalee Olson and Grant Uehling,” Hoeneman said in a prepared statement. “They’re doing such a fine job.”

The cast includes some new actors along with Scott and Amy Uehling, who have been in past shows.

Hoeneman also lauded singers Patty Miller and Tom Wallerstedt, who will sing songs from that earlier era to open the show and after intermission.

“Nothing is better than live comedy and the locals putting themselves out there,” Hoeneman told the Tribune.

A pianist will provide accompaniment for the melodrama and the duet is comprised of siblings.

“Their voices are beautiful,” Hoeneman said. “You’ll love the old songs from the era.”

Uehling is about 20 miles north of Fremont and UFFDA has long staged shows in that community. The group started in 2006 with the town’s centennial.

Both adults and youth involved with the organization have staged shows.

All proceeds from the 2023 spring show will go to college scholarships. In the past, UFFDA funds have been used to benefit Girl Scouts and for improvements for the town’s auditorium.

Hoeneman has previously noted that the auditorium is an eye-opener for many who’ve never seen it.

“The acoustics are great,” she said. “The speaker system goes throughout the whole building so for hearing there’s not a bad seat.”