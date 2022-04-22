Ukrainian foreign exchange student to speak at event

Liana Sendetska, a foreign exchange student from Ukraine who is attending Fremont High School, will share her thoughts at the “Interfaith Prayer for Peace in Ukraine.”

The public is invited to the event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24 in Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Liana is a 17-year-old foreign exchange student from Kramatorsk in the eastern part of a country under attack by Russian forces.

Three churches — First Lutheran, First United Methodist and the Nazarene — are sponsoring the ecumenical event, open to people of all ages.

