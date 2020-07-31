Unexpected issue causes delay in reopening of Johnson Road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After weeks of repair, the Fremont Water Department finished rehabilitation of a lift station at 16th Street and Johnson Road this week.

“We were able to get it completed this week on Monday,” said Mike Parde, water and sewer supervisor for the city of Fremont. “We pulled our temporary pumping equipment out and put the original pumping equipment back into the lift station, and everything is working good, and the road’s been open as of Tuesday.”

Work on the lift station, which moves wastewater from a lower to a higher location, started after the department discovered it was experiencing corrosion on its concrete walls during a recent cleaning a few weeks ago, Parde said. The walls needed to be sealed to avoid further damage.

“So we had a company lined up to spray a liner inside of the lift station,” Parde said. “Then we ran into some groundwater issues, which caused a little bit of a delay in getting it dried out, to get the water stopped.”

Groundwater became an issue as the lift station is 25 feet deep and the groundwater level is at 11 feet. The project also caused closures to Johnson Road at Military Avenue before its completion this week.