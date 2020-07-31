Unexpected issue causes delay in reopening of Johnson Road

After weeks of repair, the Fremont Water Department finished rehabilitation of a lift station at 16th Street and Johnson Road this week.
“We were able to get it completed this week on Monday,” said Mike Parde, water and sewer supervisor for the city of Fremont. “We pulled our temporary pumping equipment out and put the original pumping equipment back into the lift station, and everything is working good, and the road’s been open as of Tuesday.”
Work on the lift station, which moves wastewater from a lower to a higher location, started after the department discovered it was experiencing corrosion on its concrete walls during a recent cleaning a few weeks ago, Parde said. The walls needed to be sealed to avoid further damage.
“So we had a company lined up to spray a liner inside of the lift station,” Parde said. “Then we ran into some groundwater issues, which caused a little bit of a delay in getting it dried out, to get the water stopped.”
Groundwater became an issue as the lift station is 25 feet deep and the groundwater level is at 11 feet. The project also caused closures to Johnson Road at Military Avenue before its completion this week.
“We had pumping equipment crossing the road, and we had to leave the northbound lane closed for that two to three weeks,” he said.
Parde said the department also found a few minor issues with a check valve and another lift station, and parts are on order for their repairs. But he said he was pleased with the turnout of the lift station repair on Johnson Road.
“The material they sprayed inside looks like a good, durable material that’s going to last for a long time,” Parde said. “It’s expected for a 20-year maintain on it, and the pumps are back in and pumping and the lift station is in good operating order.”
