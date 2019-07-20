While it wasn’t exactly like a bull in a china shop, when a black bear decided to let itself into a Fremont family’s SUV during a camping trip to Colorado earlier this month, the results were about as close as you could come to recreating the old saying in real life.
Instead of breaking plates and teacups, the bear tore into seats and door panels, slobbered all over windows, and caused quite a stir for James and Stephanie Cattlett as they slumbered in a cabin nearby.
While on their annual camping trip to Colorado along with their 10-year-old son Maxx and 5-year-old daughter Sophie, and Stephanie’s parents, the group awoke to curious noises coming from the couple’s Hummer SUV parked just outside their cabin in the Allenspark area of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.
“It was three or four in the morning and all of a sudden we hear my husband’s Hummer start honking,” Stephanie Cattlett said. “We look out the window and the lights are blinking, the turning signals are on, the hazard lights are on, and we just thought, ‘What the heck is going on?’”
While the family first thought it might be a bear trying to get into their vehicle, little did they know at the time that it had managed to open the rear driver’s side door and climb in before getting trapped as the door closed behind it.
“When we came out the next day, we saw a pawprint on the back driver’s passenger door where he had put his paw and opened the handle,” Cattlett said. “We were parked on an incline and so the door shut behind the bear and he was trapped.”
That night, after waking to the sound of the car horn and flashing lights, Cattlett’s father Rich Lauritsen and James made the decision to go see exactly what was causing the ruckus outside.
With flashlights in hand, the two approached the vehicle with Lauritsen going around the front of the vehicle and shining his light through the windshield.
“You could hear the scratching and clawing and it was just the worst sound ever,” Cattlett said. “But my dad shines his flashlight in the front and there is a bear sitting in the driver’s seat looking right at him.”
After backing away from the vehicle, and realizing that they didn’t have a landline phone or service on their mobile devices, the pair decided the best course of action was to try and open one of the doors to let the bear out.
Lauritsen then went around to the passenger side of the vehicle, opened the door, and headed for safety.
“Luckily the bear was able to find his way out,” Cattlett said. “We all just sat around and talked for hours after because we just couldn’t believe it.”
When they went out to assess the damage the next morning, the family found that the bear had really done a number to the inside of the Hummer.
“It totally destroyed every door panel inside the car, scratched and punctured up the roof, some of the interior, left a nice claw mark on my son’s vest which was in the car at the time and pooped all over,” Cattlett said. “We had bear slobber and nose prints all over the windows and interior, on my phone, which was in the car, too.”
When it was all said and done the bear had caused around $8,000 in damage to the vehicle.
Luckily for James and Stephanie, Lauritsen is a retired auto mechanic and was able to put some of the door panels back in place, and with help from some trusty duct tape, the Cattlett’s were able to drive the vehicle back home to Fremont.
Cattlett said that while they attempted to remove all the food from the vehicle to avoid such situations, with two young children sometimes it can be difficult to get it all out.
“We had been religiously taking our food out of the car, because with kids you always have food in the car, but I think my daughter had left a Nutter Butter or something in there,” she said.
Cattlett says she is thankful that no one got hurt, and thankful they were staying in a cabin and not tents, but now the whole family looks back at the situation with humor.
“Of course my daughter slept through the whole thing,” she laughed. “We’ve got lots of bear jokes and it was just a pretty funny experience.”
Lauritsen also earned a new nickname from his two grandkids after bravely releasing the beast from the vehicle.
“Before my kids always called my dad papa, and now they call him papa bear,” Cattlett said.