Unicameral Youth Legislature canceled for 2020

In light of growing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Unicameral Information Office recently announced the cancellation of the 2020 Unicameral Youth Legislature. Program director Ami Johnson said the rapidly evolving public health emergency made it impossible to continue with the legislative simulation for high school students, which was scheduled for June 7-10.

Individuals who already have registered for the 2020 Unicameral Youth Legislature will be contacted by Big Red Summer Academic Camps regarding registration fee refunds.

The decision to cancel affects only the 2020 camp. The Unicameral Youth Legislature will be held as scheduled in June 2021. Questions may be directed to Johnson by email at ajohnson@neg.le.gov or call 402-471-2788.

