Union Pacific to construct new bridge over Elkhorn River

Union Pacific will begin construction of a new bridge over the Elkhorn River on Sept. 27 in Arlington. The new structure will be located approximately 700-feet upstream from the existing bridge.

The area is well-known for hunting and fishing. Recreational users will have limited access to a temporary bridge to cross the river during construction. The temporary structure also will aid in the construction efforts, which are anticipated to last through early Spring 2022.

Once the new bridge is completed, the temporary structure and old bridge will be removed. Notifying recreational users about the construction is part of the permitting process outlined by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

