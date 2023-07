Uniquely Yours Stability Support has relocated its services.

UYSS is now inside of St. Timothy Lutheran Church at 16th Street and Nye Avenue. The agency’s Unique Boutique Shop (free thrift area) also has been relocated to this space.

The free thrift shop remains open to the community from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Other hours are available based on need.