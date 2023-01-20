Uniquely Yours Stability Support provides items

Robin Ritter appreciates it when the public shares items with people who just need a little extra help.

Ritter is president and chief executive officer of Uniquely Yours Stability Support, a nonprofit organization that works to prevent homelessness and help people move out of homelessness.

One of the ways it helps is via its Unique Boutique, a free thrift shop.

Ritter said the shop offers a variety of items at no charge which individuals and families can get so they can use their money for other things such as housing costs or utilities.

“Anyone can utilize the Unique Boutique Shop,” Ritter said.

The shop, which is part of the UYSS office, is at 240 N. Main St.

People have donated a variety of new or gently used items to the shop.

And some donors have been children.

“We love it when our community children start at such a young age wanting to help others in their community,” Ritter said. “How neat to have children helping children!”

Ritter cites times when children will give up a favorite toy or backpack so another child can enjoy it.

“Through the years that really has been my favorite part of that shop,” Ritter said.

She recalls a time several years ago when a girl donated a lifejacket that had been special to her. Recently, some children donated backpacks.

“They want another kid to have something that they treasure,” she said.

Ritter also has appreciated donations of quilts. Recently, the nonprofit received a donation of handmade quilts from a local church.

“The quilts are brand new,” Ritter said. “They’re made from love. It allows a family or an individual to have something new that made with them in mind.”

Such a gift can prove especially meaningful.

“Life can be incredibly difficult for many,” Ritter said. “It means a great deal while they are working hard on their stability goals to receive such a blessed gift.”

Ritter appreciates the donations.

“Currently, our community has shown us so much love, we have no room for any additional items other than winter coats and winter gloves and hats,” she said.

Those who’d like to donate these items or use the boutique may call UYSS at 402-727-8977 or send an email to: robin@uyss.org. T

UYSS is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

However, UYSS offers flexible times if people need to donate something or use the boutique.

“It could be on the weekend,” she said. “It could be in the evening. We want people to utilize that space.”

Also as part of the nonprofit’s Community Support Program, it has a community computer lab, care packages that include hygiene products, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent. It has items such as reading glasses and diapers.

UYSS also has a financial referral program.

Other community agencies refer clients with an obstacle to housing stability which the referring agency can’t address or find a solution for elsewhere.

UYSS is designed to address such gaps in the community and enhance the other agencies’ services. UYSS will attempt to use its granted funds to help a family or individual either remain in or gain housing. It has addressed obstacles to housing stability such as rent, a deposit, car repairs, medications, ID, work tools or steel-toed boots.

The nonprofit began in 2007 and marked the eighth anniversary of its location in downtown Fremont in 2022.