As a United Methodist Church pastor, the Rev. Bill Gepford knows his denomination may see some changes in the future.
The church at large is having a discussion about possible divisions over the full inclusion of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer or Questioning (LGBTQ) people into the church.
Full inclusion would mean these individuals could become pastors in the church. It also would mean Methodist church pastors could perform same-sex weddings in church facilities.
A Traditionalist plan, passed last year, reinforced the conservative view of human sexuality with punishment for pastors who performed same-gender weddings or announced that they were LGBTQ.
But that may be repealed if another proposal is passed in May — and some churches may leave and form a new denomination.
There are many LGBTQ individuals in the United Methodist Church.
“Every church I’ve ever served has had LGBTQ persons as members of the church,” said Gepford, lead pastor at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. “There was never a point where we had a debate about whether or not gay people should be part of the church. This is purely about ordination and weddings. You can be gay and be on staff, you just can’t be ordained right now. You can serve on a committee. You can volunteer in any capacity.”
The question of ordination and same-gender marriages arose decades ago.
In 1972, a proposal was brought to the floor of the United Methodist General Conference — the church’s legislative body, which has delegates from around the world.
This proposal involved adding LGBTQ people to the list of typically disenfranchised people for whom the church is called to protect and to fight for their rights, Gepford said.
In response, a different delegate wanted to clarify that the church wasn’t supporting gay and lesbian marriage or ordination.
“At that point, a conversation started,” Gepford said, adding that language in the Book of Discipline (the church’s rule book) states that the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.
“This became a long fight that we’re still fighting.”
Within the United Methodist Church are different factions that respond to the LGBTQ question differently.
Gepford said these groups are defined as: Traditionalists; Progressives; and Moderates. He outlined their basic viewpoints.
TraditionalistsGepford describes American traditionalists as a significant minority of the church. Traditionalists welcome LGBTQ individuals into their churches. But based on their interpretation of Scripture, Traditionalists believe LGBTQ people shouldn’t be allowed to be ordained or married in the church.
“Many of these are people who champion social justice and caring for their neighbors, but see homosexuality as outside the will of God,” Gepford said in a March 2019 sermon.
Traditionalists look at passages such as Leviticus 18:22, which states: “Do not have sexual relations with a man as one does a woman; that is detestable” or 1 Corinthians 6:9-10: “Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.”
“To the traditionalist Christians, this seems like a fairly cut and dried question of Biblical authority. If we don’t take these passages seriously, what do we take seriously?” Gepford said, explaining this perspective to his congregation.
Gepford said many of his friends who hold this view have overcome addiction, anger or many other issues, because they drew their strength from Scripture.
“So we can all understand their desire,” he said.
ProgressivesThis group, which may be a little bit smaller than the Traditionalists, say because of their reading of Scripture that LGBTQ persons should be fully included in the life of the church, including ordination and marriage.
Progressives site Biblical mandates about defending the most vulnerable of people as in Psalm 72:4: “May he defend the afflicted among the people and save the children of the needy; may he crush the oppressor.”
They also note how eunuchs, who were excluded from the faith in Deuteronomy 23:1 later were included in Acts, chapter 8. They say homosexuality isn’t mentioned in the four Gospels, despite its prevalence in the culture at that time.
Gepford said the highest-level committee at First United Methodist Church in Fremont has put out a statement that it rejects the Traditional plan and that all people are welcome in the church — fully and completely.
Between 600 to 800 people in Dodge County call First United Methodist Church home.
ModeratesMany of the American moderates (or centrists) are churches, which are split on the issue. Half of their congregations lean toward the Traditionalist view while the other has the Progressive view.
African DelegationThis group tends to be very conservative on matters of human sexuality, he said.
During the General Conference in February 2019, a meeting of delegates from around the world, division arose among the full inclusion of LGBTQ people.
The Traditional plan was passed.
“It reinforced a traditional-conservative view of human sexuality; It had mandatory punishments for any pastor that performed a same-sex wedding or ‘came out’ as an LGBTQ person,” Gepford said.
This plan added a minimum mandatory punishment beyond other rule infractions, Gepford said.
Later in 2019, Bishop John Yambasu of Sierra Leone called together a group of delegates to negotiate a way forward, Gepford said. Leaders of different factions came together to try to navigate the question and a mediator was chosen.
The group devised what’s called the Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace Through Separation.
Gepford said this protocol likely will be turned into church legislation and presented at the UMC General Conference in May in Minneapolis.
This legislation basically keeps the United Methodist Church intact, repeals the Traditional language that excludes LGBTQ+ people from ordination and marriage — and then allows for the creation of a Traditionalist denomination and gifts them the financial and other resources necessary to start a new denomination. He said $25 million would go to the new Traditional denomination over a period of time.
“I’m optimistic that it will pass,” Gepford said, adding, “Some of the Traditionalists had been preparing for the eventuality of a split and had created a provisional Book of Discipline.”
If the Traditional language is repealed, LGBTQ individuals could be ordained and same-gender weddings could be held in United Methodist Churches. Gepford said, however, that a Traditionalist pastor in a Progressive congregation could choose not to perform same-sex weddings.
If this Protocol passes, each conference (group of churches) in the United States could vote to leave and join the Traditionalists — or opt to stay in the Progressive-Moderate group of churches.
Individual churches could opt to leave or stay as well. A vote isn’t forced on any church but gives them the option to do so.
“Nobody takes away your voice, but nobody makes you fight,” Gepford said.
Gepford supports the full inclusion of LGBTQ clergy.
In a document about the Protocol, the pastor said he has seen God work in the lives of friends who are LGBTQ ministers and also in those of same-sex couples.
“I’ve wrestled deeply with scripture, tradition, experience, and reason, and come to my stance on that inclusion,” he said.
Gepford said First United Methodist has people who are deeply invested on both sides of this issue, because of their understanding of Scripture.
“We’ve got Traditionalists and Progressive and a whole bunch of Moderates at Fremont First UMC — and I’m honored to serve as pastor for all,” Gepford said.
Gepford knows some members might leave.
“Our goal is not to kick anyone out and if they do leave we will seek to bless them and help them find a church family, where they might fit better,” he said. “At the same time, we as a church believe we are called to be an inviting community, growing in faith and serving our neighbors and part of that means inviting in and welcoming in all people without reservation.”
The Methodist Church was started in the 1700s by devout Christian brothers John and Charles Wesley, who were part of a reform movement in the Church of England. The Methodist Church formed in the United States around the time of the American Revolution and at one time was the largest Protestant denomination in this country and maybe the world, Gepford said.
Gepford said if a Traditionalist denomination were to be created, it would have to announce its intent to form by May 2021.
The Rev. Dennis Wheeler is pastor of Calvary United Methodist in Fremont, Faith United Methodist Church in Hooper and Christ United Methodist Church in Schuyler.
Wheeler believes all the different viewpoints can be seen in his congregations and encourages parishioners to look at what’s happening from the eyes of a church family.
“We talk about how do we work together and how do we understand it?” he said.
The churches haven’t taken a vote and Wheeler said he hasn’t asked people to share their opinions.
Someday, the issue may come to a vote in each church, so Wheeler said he’s trying to lay some groundwork with his congregations.
“I’ve asked them to pray and to discern the options and the issues so when the vote is taken they don’t do it out of reaction, they do it out of thought,” Wheeler said.