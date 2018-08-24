Throughout the day on Thursday, the First Lutheran Church Mission Center was filled with local residents doing their part to make a difference for local children and families who may not know where their next meal is coming from.
Along with the Fremont Area United Way’s annual Campaign Kick-Off, the local non-profit organization brought local organizations, businesses and people together to package more than 40,000 meals for local families.
“This day brings about hope, opportunity and engagement,” Nick Vrbas, Fremont Area United Way board chairman, said. “Hope that we can provide additional support to those that need a meal, an opportunity to close the food gaps that we know exist in our community, and lastly to engage in a fun-filled day of fellowship, excitement and maybe a little competition table to table in packaging these meals.”
Beginning at around 9:30 a.m. volunteers gathered in the First Lutheran Mission Center and began packaging meals in an assembly line-like manner. It didn’t take long for boxes to start filling up with pre-packaged meals consisting of rice and beans, and oatmeal as they worked toward the 40,000-plus meal goal.
“All of the meals are going to stay in our community,” Shawn Shanahan, executive director of Fremont Area United Way, said. “They are going to go to our local food banks, the churches that give out food and our school system.”
Along with stocking food and church pantries, the meals will also go toward the school district’s backpack program.
“In our community, we have 288 backpacks that go out every week for kids to have enough food over the weekend,” Shanahan said. “Last year, the number of backpacks was a total of 8,928 food backpacks for Dodge County alone.”
According to Shanahan, through a partnership with Food Bank for the Heartland last year, Fremont Area United Way worked to identify how many of the children who receive the food backpacks each week use the food, and how they use the food.
“Over 86 percent of the kids reported that they feed their entire family off of that bag,” she said.
She added that because of that number, this year’s Food Packaging Day includes an effort to provide more food options in those backpacks.
“The meals that we are packing today we are not just doing a dinner we are also doing a breakfast,” she said. “We are packaging oatmeal and rice and beans and we will be supplementing every week so the family has meals in that backpack as well. So the families in our community can have family meals, eat together and not have to worry about surviving and feeding an entire family off of what should be going to the children.”
Prior to the start of Food Packaging Day, Shanahan also laid out some ambitious goals being undertaken by United Way and its many community partners during the next seven years.
“United Way has been embarking over the last five years of really moving from a funnel fundraising organization to an impact-driven, life-changing fundraising organization with great partners,” she said. “Our goal in that partnership is to raise the dollars, awareness and support that is needed from all of our community human service partners to do the great work.
“We have set forth to set some targets by 2025 with our community partners, because it’s going to take partners to achieve the great things that we have to do collectively.”
Shanahan says one goal, along with local health partners, is to ensure 95 percent of the community has access to healthcare by 2025.
“You can’t just do that as one fundraising organization,” she said. “It’s going to take all the health partners to collect the same data, stay focused on the same outcomes and figure out how we are going to do that.”
On the education front, Shanahan says along with local education partners the organization has set a goal to make sure 100 percent of all of the kids in the community are academically, socially and emotionally ready for school by the time they enroll in kindergarten by 2025.
“If they are ready for school, they are going to stay on track and that helps all of us,” she said.
The third goal set forth by United Way and its many community partners is to reduce the number of local families living in poverty by 25 percent by 2025.
“It’s a large goal, and in order to do that we will have to have new partenrs that are going to help us along with job skills and job readiness,” she said. “That’s how we are going to transform collectively, together, the outcomes of our community.”