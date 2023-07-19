Christy Fiala knows a book can impact a child for years.

She cites the story of a fourth-grade teacher who asked students to bring items for a Show and Tell session. One child brought a book they’d had for years.

That book came from Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Fiala is executive director of Fremont Area United Way (FAUW), which works through the Imagination Library to provide books to children ages 0 to 5. Approximately 1,000 children receive a free book in the mail monthly.

To help raise funds for the project, the public is invited to the 13th Annual Hats Off to Literacy event. It starts at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25 in the Rybin Community Building on the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington.

This year’s event, dubbed “Books and Boots,” offers country western fun to guests who are encouraged to wear cowboy boots and hats, while eating barbecued food from Muff’s Prime Rib.

The event is taking place in Arlington, because the Imagination Library program has expanded to serve children in Washington County while continuing to serve them in Dodge County.

“Fremont Area United Way covers Dodge and Washington counties,” Fiala said. “Previously, we only had Imagination Library in Dodge County and we are able now to also cover Washington County. Part of that is thanks to new donors and businesses doing United Way campaigns in Washington County.”

Diane Stevens will serve as guest speaker for the event. Stevens is a retired principal from Washington Elementary School in Fremont and has been an educator for 30 years.

Fiala encourages people to go to the fundraiser.

“I hope people attend because they understand the value in helping children collectively as a community,” she said.

Fiala notes the importance of providing books to young children.

“It helps children be ready for kindergarten, starting school off on a good foot,” Fiala told the Tribune.

The nonprofit provides other data in a news release.

“United Way has seen all the facts proving that children with higher reading scores are more likely to succeed in school and life,” the agency stated. “They know that children living in at-risk households are more likely to fall behind, especially if they do not have book readily available.”

When books are made available for parents to read to their children, they are more likely to meet developmental, social-emotional and literacy milestones.

Children gain empathy, self-confidence, an expanded vocabulary and pattern recognition when they read. Books open doors to new ideas and thoughts.

Early reading benefits children and adults.

“It’s building a connection between a parent and a child or an adult and a child when there is time spent together reading – and it teaches children the value of books, preparing them for further education,” Fiala said.

Any child in Dodge or Washington counties under age 5 can receive books.

“The openness and inclusiveness of that is rare and special,” Fiala said.

Anyone who’d like books for their child can register online at fremontunitedway.org or call 402-721-4157 or stop in the office at 445 E. First St.

It costs United Way approximately $24,000 to provide the program each year. Anyone who’d like to help support the program is asked to consider attending or being a table sponsor, event underwriter or sponsoring a child.

Tickets to the Hats Off fundraiser are $75 each and tables are $600. To sponsor a child for a year is $30. Go to the website or call the office number. Donations are tax deductible.

Fiala noted that parents have been grateful to receive books for their children and the nonprofit has received thank you notes.

She recalls a parent writing how much their child looked forward to receiving a book each month and was excited to get it. It made a bright spot in that child’s life.

Another parent shared that their child felt cared for by the community, because they received a book in the mail.

Looking back, Fiala also thinks about the fourth-grade teacher, whose student brought their favorite book for Show and Tell.

“The teacher shared that it was clear this book meant so much to this child,” Fiala said. “The teacher said she could see the impact of this program in the student who received the book.”

Fiala said the story reminded her of the importance of books in a child’s life.

“Kids have a smaller view of the world than adults and books are their window to the world,” Fiala said.

RVR Bank is the 2023 presenting sponsor for the Hats Off fundraiser.

More information about FAUW can be found on its website.