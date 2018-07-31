Going against a national trend, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is set to experience another year of record enrollment.
It’s also broken its record for research activity, said Chancellor Ronnie Green when he spoke Tuesday morning at a Greater Fremont Development Council gathering.
Green and other members of his staff met with community leaders as part of a trip to learn what’s taking place in Nebraska communities and how the university can best serve the needs of the state from that perspective.
The chancellor also has been talking about what’s been happening at the university.
By the time the trip concludes around Labor Day, Green will have been in about 25 communities around the state.
“We’ll start classes in three weeks at UNL and we expect we’ll have our fourth record year of enrollment,” Green said.
The university will celebrate its 150th in February and in the last three years, it has broken its all-time enrollment record.
“This year, we think we’re going to be up another few hundred students above our record last year — somewhere in the middle of 26,000 is where we’ll land,” Green said. “That’s a big deal for us. That’s not the trend nationally.”
The nationwide trend is for little to no increase or even declining enrollment in most institutions of higher education — including some of the university’s peers in this part of the country, he said.
“To see that (enrollment increase) happening with us, we’re very happy about that and very happy to see the level and the quality of enrollment.
“We’ll have our most capable freshman class ever — in terms of academic achievement.”
This year’s class also will be the most diverse in all aspects — ethnic, racial, cultural, socio-economic and religious.
“We’re very excited about that,” Green said.
Another change that’s been occurring during the last decade involves the percentages of resident and non-resident students.
“Our enrollment this fall will be about 65 percent resident Nebraskan and 35 percent outside the state,” Green said. “If you go back 20 years ago, certainly 30 years ago, it was like 90-10 resident and non-resident and most of that non-resident was on the graduate student side.”
The undergraduate student population this fall will be about 25 percent non-resident.
That’s something Green is pleased about, because it’s not only bringing students to Nebraska, some of whom may stay, but also the quality of students is high — particularly from many Big 10 footprint states.
Green said the university is continuing to grow and accommodate that growth.
Research is going well, too.
“We’ve broken our record in the last four years in research productivity across all colleges at the university,” Green said.
Last year, there was about $300 million in research activity at UNL, which puts the university in about the top 20 fastest-growing research universities in the country.
Green also said he believes there are about 180 undergraduate students from Dodge County currently at UNL. There are approximately 20 students working on master’s, doctorates, professional degree candidates.
“We’re very proud of that, too, and the students we’re getting from this area of the state,” he said.
Mark Shepard, superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, shared a couple of statistics with Green.
“We have about 13 graduates a year who receive a University of Nebraska Regents Scholarship and another probably seven or eight who receive Buffett Scholarships that are used in the university system,” Shepard said.
Shepard and representatives from other community entities talked about other programs and growth in Fremont.
After stopping in Fremont, the chancellor planned to make visits to Arlington and Blair.